Harsh Giannis Antetokounmpo reality is exactly what Warriors tried to avoid

The Golden State Warriors made the push they did to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo before the February deadline because they knew they'd have far more competition over the offseason. Their odds went from good to slim, as Anthony Slater pointed out on 95.7 The Game, saying he doesn't think the team is first, second, or even third in line for trade packages that appeal most to the Bucks.

Ramona Shelburne reported several weeks after the deadline that the Warriors offered four unprotected first-round picks to the Bucks, adding that Milwaukee's "enormous" asking price is what kept a trade from happening.

The Bucks weren't serious about trading Antetokounmpo then, but with the official start of the offseason around the corner, that sentiment has already changed. Shams Charania reported earlier this month that Milwaukee is "open for business" for its 31-year-old superstar.

Teams will have access to more draft capital this summer than they did before the deadline, making it even more challenging for the Warriors to get him. It seems Golden State has accepted its fate, though, as Slater also said the team doesn't have the same "level of thirst" to go after a star as it did the past year and a half.

"I think [the Warriors] are not 1st in line, not 2nd, or 3rd in line really at this point as far as packages that appeal most to Milwaukee [for Giannis]." 🤦‍♂️



- @anthonyVslater on @WillardAndDibs. pic.twitter.com/5SJ9sdusH1 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 20, 2026

Warriors wanted to get a Giannis trade done before the deadline

Golden State didn't have the kind of young talent that Milwaukee should want before the deadline, and that's still the case. Technically, it's even worse, as the Warriors traded Jonathan Kuminga to the Hawks.

The Heat are seemingly the frontrunner for Giannis, and they will soon gain access to another first-round pick, meaning they can offer the Bucks three first-rounders (including the No. 13 pick for the 2026 draft) on top of pick swaps and young players like Kel'el Ware. Tyler Herro would probably be on the way out, too.

The Celtics weren't a top team in the mix for Antetokounmpo before the deadline, but that could change this summer, especially given their first-round exit. They can offer three first-round picks, but would they be willing to lose Jaylen Brown? Jayson Tatum isn't going anywhere.

There's the Cavaliers, a team that doesn't have the draft capital the Bucks would want, but if they come up short against the Knicks in the conference finals, maybe they will be willing to send Evan Mobley to Milwaukee.

Those are just three examples of teams that could string together more competitive offers than the Warriors. There could be more than that, especially if the Rockets join the race.

Golden State wanted to bypass all of this by bringing Antetokounmpo to the Bay in February, but Milwaukee wasn't ready to admit things were over then. The Bucks knew they could get more over the summer, as long as Giannis stayed healthy, and that's why they didn't accept the Warriors' offer.

Think about how things would look (for better or for worse) if they had..