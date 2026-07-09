Hawks just learned painful Jonathan Kuminga trade truth Warriors already know

The Golden State Warriors faced an uncomfortable situation with Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency last year. Clearly the two sides, particularly Kuminga, were ready to move on, yet the sign-and-trade offers from teams like the Sacramento Kings were quite frankly appaling and simply unappetizing.

The Atlanta Hawks are learning that same painful Kuminga trade truth this time around, with the franchise open to a sign-and-trade but not receiving the sort of offer that's going to help them moving forward.

Hawks learning painful Jonathan Kuminga truth Warriors experienced

The Los Angeles Lakers appear the strongest suitor for Kuminga at this stage, yet their financial situation means they've only been able to offer the young forward a rather insulting two-year, $20 million contract.

They can bump that deal up to Kuminga's liking, but they would need to dump Jarred Vanderbilt's contract on the Hawks in a sign-and-trade. Vanderbilt still has two years and nearly $26 million owing on his deal, and his lack of recent impact makes him an undesirably piece for Atlanta to take back.

That's why the Hawks, according to Khobi Price of the New York Post, would also need the Lakers' 2032 first-round pick swap to absorb Vanderbilt and send Kuminga to Los Angeles in a sign-and-trade.

Are the Lakers, after already sacrificing a huge amount of future draft capital for Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler last week, really going to give up another for Kuminga, particularly when he's an unrestricted free agent.

The Warriors last year at least had the leverage of Kuminga being restricted, something the Hawks don't have here after declining the 23-year-old's $24.3 million team option. Still, even if the Lakers want Kuminga and he wants them, they still need the Hawks to play ball if he's unsatisfied with a $10 million average salary (which he should be).

Warriors glad they don't have to go through Jonathan Kuminga impasse again

While it's unlikely Kuminga's current situation drags on months as it did last offseason, there could still be an impasse unless the Hawks get what they want, or if the former seventh overall pick ultimately takes the current low-ball offer from the Lakers.

Golden State will be glad they don't have to go through this again, having been offered underwhelming packages like Dario Saric (now out of the league), Devin Carter and two-second round picks from Sacramento, or Royce O'Neale, Nick Richards and seconds from the Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors didn't relent and ultimately got Kuminga back at a number on their terms, and now it remains to be seen who folds in this new stand-off between the Lakers, Hawks and the talented forward.