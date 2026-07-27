Heat threaten to make Warriors' offseason even worse with Klay Thompson move

After missing out on Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and other notable targets, the offseason can't get much worse for the Golden State Warriors, right? Wrong.

How about Klay Thompson rejecting a reunion with the Warriors in favor of landing with Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat? That's a legitimate possibility in the unlikely event that the five-time All-Star was to reach a buyout with the Dallas Mavericks.

Heat threaten to make Warriors' offseason worse with Klay Thompson move

Miami and Golden State were each losers of the James sweepstakes, and have now been forced to move onto other options to round out their veteran rosters. That includes a potential move for Thompson, with Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reporting on Saturday that the veteran sharpshooter is the Heat's top priority.

Miami appear to be laser-focused on Thompson now, even placing him above the likes of DeMar DeRozan and Bradley Beal who are free agents compared to the 36-year-old who still holds a $17.5 million expiring contract with the Mavericks for next season.

Golden State's interest in a reunion is a little more speculative, but Thompson himself seems more than open to the idea of a return to the franchise following his comments at Fanatics Fest in New York last weekend.

If Thompson was to reach free agency sooner than expected, he'd be faced with a difficult question on his next move. Return to where it all started and go out with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green (likely) and Steve Kerr, or chase the better opportunity at more success with the Heat who are in desperate need of the skillset you provide?

Klay Thompson heading to Heat would sting Warriors even more

Given the criticism and negativity surrounding Golden State right now, and considering he hasn't been in the playoffs since 2023, would anyone really blame Thompson if he took the opportunity in Miami?

As much as he may no longer be the same difference-maker he once was, or anywhere near the level of James, Thompson heading elsewhere may be more painful if he has a choice in the matter. He actually has a history with the franchise and the veterans still leading it -- surely that would be enough in this hypothetical but possible scenario?

With the Warriors seemingly running it back and not looking to go all out for a championship, the least they could do is bring Thompson back if he becomes available. The sad thing is not even that's a fait accompli, such is state of the franchise right now.