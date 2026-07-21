Klay Thompson reveals Warriors reunion wish Mavericks can make reality

Klay Thompson has effectively revealed his desire to head back to the Golden State Warriors, but it's a wish that requires the Dallas Mavericks to come to table in order to make it a reality.

Thompson twice hinted at a reunion with the Warriors during his appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York over the weekend, but a return would be made so much easier if the Mavericks were willing to execute a buyout with the five-time All-Star.

Mavericks can make Klay Thompson's reunion wish a reality

Thompson threw the door open for a Golden State return in a viral video where he stated, "never say never" in response to a fan telling him he was missed at the franchise. But the 36-year-old even went a step further in another fan interaction over the weekend when asked directly if he's going to head back to the Warriors.

"Shoot, I don't know. I've got one year left on my deal. It would be nice to end it in Golden State," Thompson said.

As Thompson stated, he still has one year and $17.5 million left on the deal he signed with the Mavericks to depart the Warriors in free agency two years ago. That complicates matters significantly for not just Golden State, but for any team interested in the four-time NBA champion.

Dallas may be more than open to trading Thompson this offseason, but that $17.5 million deal isn't overly valuable for someone coming off a career-worst year and who is now a bonafide reserve in the league.

That doesn't mean Thompson couldn't be helpful to the Warriors or on another veteran team, but it's unlikely that Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office are willing to trade Moses Moody (even though he's injured) and another small salary to reunite with the franchise legend.

Mavericks owe Klay Thompson a buyout this offseason

The Mavericks aren't going to see it this way, particularly given they're now under different management, but you'd argue they actually owe Thompson for the false promises of their previous regime.

Thompson thought he was coming in as the final piece to a team just coming off the NBA Finals, only for the trajectory of the team to be completely re-imagined with the shocking Luka Doncic trade midway through his first year.

Now he's a veteran on a young team who are unlikely to be in the playoff picture next season. This is a situation where the franchise should do the player a favor if a trade isn't immedietly forthcoming, assuming Thompson himself would be open to a buyout.