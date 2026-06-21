History suggests Warriors won't pursue available Pistons big man

The Golden State Warriors have a recent history of spending small on the center position -- the acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis at February's mid-season deadline certainly went against the trend.

With the Warriors likely to re-sign Porzingis, it's hard to see them spending more than $10 million on another big man, even despite the veteran center's obvious injury and health concerns. That's why, despite his name emerging as a strong trade candidate, it's highly unlikely Golden State show any interest in Detroit Pistons' enforcer Isaiah Stewart.

History suggests Warriors won't pursue Isaiah Stewart

NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported on Friday that not only is Stewart part of trade discussions, but that a move was seemingly inevitable after six years and over 350 games at the franchise.

"League sources say that the Pistons' Isaiah Stewart is not merely available but outright bracing for a trade that sends him elsewhere this summer as part of any move that the Pistons make to bolster their shooting and playmaking depth," Fischer wrote.

Having finished seventh in Sixth Man of the Year this past season, Stewart should interest a lot of teams and has already been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a multi-team blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

The Warriors could do Stewart's size, physicality and the fact he's still only 25-years-old, having averaged 10 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks as an important player on the East-leading Pistons this past season. The 6'8" big man shot 55% from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, having shot 38.3% from beyond the arc during the 2023-24 season.

Stewart has two years and $30 million remaining on a relatively team-friendly contract, but even that's likely to be too steep for Golden State to consider based on their history and the fact Porzingis will be on around or above that number.

Warriors historically don't spend on their big men

Golden State's dynasty was aided by spending big on their payroll, yet that was almost exclusively centred on the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala at different points, all of whom are guards or forwards.

The Warriors have usually gone cheap in their center rotation. Even someone like Kevon Looney never made more than $10 million per year during his decade-long career with the franchise. They invested heavily in James Wiseman, but that was from a draft standpoint rather than a financial one.

Perhaps the Warriors should change their stance and spend big at the center position to try and rejuvenate a fading dynasty. They've done that to a degree with Porzingis, but don't expect it to extend to Stewart despite his availability and the qualities he'd fill on a small and older Golden State roster.