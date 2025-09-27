It's not even training camp and the Warriors are already facing a draft choice crisis

As the Golden State Warriors will attempt to build out their roster following the inevitable resolution to their contractual impasse with Jonathan Kuminga, there are a number of question marks that remain given the fact that they still have a whopping six open roster spots.

Yet, buried beneath the looming signings of players such as Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton lies the futures of recent second-round draft picks Alex Toohey and Will Richard. Will one or both of them be able to earn roster spots, and, if not, did Golden State make the wrong choice in trading back in the draft?

Although it would not be the end of the world for both players to spend their first season in the G-League, it would signify a missed opportunity for the Warriors' front office to bring in a young player with real NBA viability, and it could lead them to depend on more veterans with questionable health at the end of their rotation.

Will Alex Toohey or Will Richard even make the Warriors' roster?

As this new iteration of Golden State, centered around an aging Steph Curry, has formed, two things have become abundantly clear. Firstly, head coach Steve Kerr is apt to go deep into the rotation throughout the regular season, granting opportunities and playing time to almost everyone on the team's bench. Secondly, Golden State has a severe lack of capable, cost-controlled young talent across the roster.

Therefore, when the Warriors entered the 2025 NBA Draft with the 41st overall pick, speculation abounded that they might choose an older college guard in order to fortify their backcourt depth and gain a relatively league-ready player on a very cheap contract.

Instead, they, somewhat confusingly, sent that pick to the Phoenix Suns, ultimately winding up with the 52nd and 56th picks in the draft, with which they selected Richard and Toohey.

Yet, in Summer League action, neither player looked particularly league ready. Although Richard averaged 10.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and two assists, he shot 22.2% from 3-point range: a bad look for a player with a definitive 3-and-D skill-set.

Toohey, meanwhile, looked even more outmatched, averaging only seven points and struggling with the physical play of his opponents around the basket.

Even if Golden State had held onto their 41st overall pick, it is still relatively unlikely that whatever player they chose would play a major role on this year's team. Nevertheless, if neither Richard or Toohey ultimately develop into viable options within the team's limited championship window, would the team have been better off just holding fast at 41?

Training camp will tell whether either Richard or Toohey can ultimately crack the roster and prove the Warriors' gamble correct.