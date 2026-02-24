It took one game for Warriors to relearn important Brandin Podizmeski lesson

Brandin Podziemski just led the Golden State Warriors to a huge win over the Denver Nuggets. He was absolutely incredible off the bench, and it should have provided the Warriors, and the fanbase, with a realization: He’s still a big part of the future. Consistency will be key moving forward, but 22 years old, he still has plenty of time to improve.

At times, that’s been the problem with Podziemski. Consistency. If he wants to take his game to the next level, he needs to be more consistent. But that’s the case with most young players. Golden State’s win over the Nuggets proved that he still has the talent to be a big part of the Warriors’ future.

He just needs time.

Expectations were high for Podziemski heading into this season. The Warriors’ campaign could have gone in so many different directions, and there were so many different ways he could have made an impact.

Some even projected him to become a starter, slotting in next to Stephen Curry as the two-guard. But up to this point, that hasn’t been the case. At least, not on a consistent basis.

Yet Sunday night provided another valuable reminder of why the Warriors drafted Podziemski in the first place. The reason why they selected him to be a building block for them moving forward.

He led the Curry-less, Jimmy Butler III-less Warriors to a big-time win over Denver. Podziemski finished the game with 18 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists while shooting 7-of-16 from the floor and 3-of-7 from deep range.

But the fourth quarter was when Podziemski truly shined. In the final frame alone, Podziemski put up 15 points, eight rebounds, and two assists. He shot 6-of-6 from the field and 2-of-2 from deep.

It was an absolutely incredible quarter, and the Warriors won it 33-16. They climbed all the way back to earn a 128-117 win.

Again, consistency will be key for Podziemski. In the Denver game alone, he didn’t play particularly well until the fourth quarter. At least, from an efficiency standpoint.

Still, he managed to come up clutch when it mattered for the Warriors.

If Golden State can keep coaching him up, helping him learn, and allowing him to grow, there’s no reason Podziemski can’t be a huge part of their plans moving forward.

The 22-year-old guard has shown flashes of that fact over the years, but Sunday night proved it once again.