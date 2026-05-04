Jamahl Mosley firing spotlights painful part of Warriors' potential coaching dilemma

It seems, as of now, that the tides might be shifting on Steve Kerr's return to the Golden State Warriors.

While the initial buzz after the Warriors' Play-In defeat to the Phoenix Suns seemed to indicate that Kerr's tenure could be coming to an end after 12 seasons, recent reporting indicates that last week's meeting of the Golden State brass was productive. If the Warriors don't feel it's time for an organization reset, having Kerr back for another couple of seasons would be far and away their best option.

But until the ink is dry on Kerr's new contract, Golden State must face the prospect of losing the coach that guided them to dynasty status. Whether it's time for a change or not, any organizational shift that takes place after Kerr's departure will be painful.

As the coaching carousel around the NBA takes shape, therefore, it's worth keeping an eye on as a Warriors fan.

Jamahl Mosley's firing this morning, which was a somewhat unsurprising move after the Orlando Magic's Game 7 defeat at the hands of the Detroit Pistons, doesn't necessarily have immediate implications for Golden State. But Mosley's availability spotlights a painful dilemma the organization must face if Kerr departs.

Would re-treading an coach with NBA experience, such as Mosley, be the wisest move? More importantly, would it be their only real option?

Jamahl Mosley represents a larger Warriors dilemma that could be taking shape

Let's start by saying that Mosley should not be a true candidate for the Warriors' coaching vacancy if Kerr departs. Mosley did a fine job leading the Magic out of the cellar of the Eastern Conference, and he's shown his mettle as a defensive coach. But there are serious questions about his ability to construct an offensive scheme that would allow a team to find playoff success.

He's been a head coach for just five seasons, and he'll get another opportunity elsewhere when the right circumstances present themselves. But he has now officially entered the class of available head coaches whose systems have failed at their previous stops.

If Kerr departs from the Warriors, there will be change in order. But the one constant throughout Kerr's career has been his movement-heavy offensive system— one that has hinged on Stephen Curry's off-ball agility and gravity. If Golden State is seeking out a new head coach, it should be one they think can innovate and continue to build upon that scheme.

Mosley is not that type of coach, and it's easy to rule him out as a result. But a quick look at the other candidates that are currently available doesn't yield many promising results in that department. Would Tom Thibodeau be who you look towards for fresh ideas? What about Mike Budenholzer?

At the same time, bringing in an unproven assistant (or even a college coach) and tasking them with paying Curry his due in the final seasons of his career would put the organization in an equally tough position.

In short, there's no immediate, good answer if Kerr leaves the Warriors, and Mosley's newfound coaching candidacy simply puts a spotlight on that fact.