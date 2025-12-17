Jimmy Butler alarm bells are just starting to sound for the Warriors

As the Golden State Warriors attempt to find their footing, sitting at a 13-14 record and the eighth seed in the Western Conference, the looming threat of long-term injury to any of their stars could spell disaster for a season in which the team has already gotten out to a rough start.

Now, as Jimmy Butler continues to ease back from the knee injury that sidelined him for just two games in early December, The Ringer's Michael Pina, in his recent appearance on The Zach Lowe Show, has concerns about his ongoing health:

""[Jimmy Butler], I'm starting to worry about a little bit if I'm a Warriors fan because I don't think that knee is right. I don't think he's jumping the same way and has the same push that he needs."" Michael Pina

Needless to say, given the struggles that the Warriors have experienced even with Butler and Stephen Curry available, any lingering issues for Butler could be catastrophic. Therefore, as the season continues, alarm bells should be sounding at any sign that Butler could be physically limited.

The Warriors desperately need Butler at full health if they want to stand a chance in the Western Conference

Since Golden State acquired Butler at the trade deadline last season, he has been the piece they needed, perfectly complementing the construction of their roster on both ends of the court.

Moreover, through the early portions of this season, it appeared as though Butler had finally regained some of the offensive juice he had lost over his final couple of seasons in Miami. Through his first 19 games, he was averaging 20.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting 52.7% from the field.

With him on the court this season, the Warriors have a 7.3 net rating. With him off, that number drops to an abysmal -6.4: a difference of 13.8 points per 100 possessions.

While Butler has seen only a slight dip in his production since his return, he has looked physically limited in his ability to get to basket and make explosive plays in the three games he has played: a vital aspect of what he brings to the team as an offensive player.

Butler is one of the toughest players in the league, and he will fight through whatever injury he needs to if the Warriors' playoff hopes depend upon it.

They desperately need Butler as a secondary scorer and a capable defender given how unreliable the rest of their roster is from a standpoint of production. Therefore, if this is something that continues to limit him as the season wears on, Golden State could soon be in serious trouble.