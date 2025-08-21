Warriors get last laugh as Jimmy Butler trade looks better by the day

The Golden State Warriors made a last-second heave that soared through the air before splashing through the net when they traded for Jimmy Butler. Most people thought he'd go to the Suns — his supposed preferred destination — but he ended up in San Francisco instead. He signed a two-year extension before he played in a game, so all was well.

The second half of the season went well, too. Butler's addition to the lineup turned Golden State from a pretender to a contender. The Warriors looked almost unstoppable with Butler. They played for their fate in the Play-In Tournament, with the new forward dropping 38 points to secure the No. 7 seed in the playoffs.

Golden State found its new star to pair alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Butler was unhappy in Miami, and his off-court antics led people to wonder if trading for him would be worth it for any team. The Warriors proved that it was more than worth it.

If Curry hadn't gotten hurt in the semifinals, Golden State could've advanced to the conference finals. Nobody thought the Warriors had much of a chance to make it to the playoffs before the Butler trade.

Warriors' risky decision to trade for Jimmy Butler paid off

Butler's breakup with the Heat (specifically Pat Riley) was ugly. He led Miami to two NBA Finals appearances in 2020 and 2023. He felt disrespected by not getting the extension he wanted, nor did he like that the Heat failed to build a winning team around him. Remember the Damian Lillard-Miami saga?

Things with the Heat were well past Butler's breaking point, but his demeanor flipped a switch when the Warriors traded for him. He said that he enjoyed playing basketball again and loved being in the Bay Area. His off-court happiness translated to his on-court performance.

Butler hasn't been a Warrior for long, with next season being his first full season in Golden State. It won't be easy to return to the playoffs, much less make a title run. It doesn't help that the Warriors haven't made a move yet this offseason due to Jonathan Kuminga, which makes the pre-deadline trade for Butler look even better. He gives them more than a fighting chance.

The Heat can't say that they're in a better position than they were. Their big trade acquisition this summer was Norman Powell. Miami has attempted to lure a star to South Beach, but has failed to do so. The organization's first full season without Jimmy isn't looking good, not even in a weakened conference.

Butler might not have had the Warriors in mind as his ideal next team, but he ended up where he was meant to be.

Thank you, Miami.