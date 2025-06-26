Warriors trade for Jimmy Butler looks even better after piece of return is finalized

The Golden State Warriors went from being a team Jimmy Butler supposedly didn't want to be traded to, to the team that won the trade sweepstakes for the star forward. Golden State sent Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, and a 2025 first-round pick to Miami in the multi-team deal. That pick became finalized on Wednesday, when the Heat selected Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis with the No. 20 overall pick.

The Warriors got what they wanted out of the trade — another star to pair alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Butler fit in the Bay seamlessly, making Golden State's decision to extend him after the trade even smarter. He elevated the Warriors in a deep Western Conference, increasing the team's chances of winning another title before Curry retires. The season didn't end the way they wanted it to, as Curry missed the majority of the second round due to a hamstring strain.

Golden State is in a better position to make the championship run it desires with Butler on the roster, making losing the No. 20 pick in the draft an afterthought. The timeline to win another title is short, given that Curry is 37 and Green is 35. Butler, who will turn 36 before next season starts, hasn't won a title before, but he has plenty of playoff experience. It was only two years ago when he led a flawed Heat roster to the NBA Finals.

Heat select Kasparas Jakucionis with the No. 20 pick from the Jimmy Butler trade

It was clear that Butler and Miami weren't going to reconcile their differences, all but forcing the Heat to trade him. What Miami received in return didn't compare to what Butler gave Golden State. The Heat managed to win two games in the Play-In Tournament, advancing to the first round of the playoffs as the No. 8 seed, but the Cavaliers swept them. Tyler Herro, who was named an All-Star for the first time, struggled as the No. 1 option, further proving that Miami needs a bona fide star in its post-Butler era.

It's a good thing -- at least for the Warriors -- that Butler wanted out of Miami. It's even better that the Suns couldn't trade for him, as they were his preferred destination. It all worked out in the end, with Butler saying that he found his joy playing basketball again in Golden State.

There is typically a clear winner and loser in NBA trades, although there are some exceptions. The Warriors clearly won the trade that landed Butler in San Francisco. It was a high-risk, high-reward move that paid off quickly.