The Golden State Warriors have gone 5-1 since their blockbuster acquisition of star forward Jimmy Butler, currently sitting at 30-27 and at the ninth-seed in the Western Conference.

Having handily beaten the Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks since the league's return from the All-Star Break, the Warriors are now in prime position to make a push for a playoff berth as the teams surrounding them in the standings continue to struggle.

Butler has meshed exceedingly well into the Golden State offense, using his physicality to drive to the rim and draw free throws, while also drawing defenders in the process for the team's shooters such as Stephen Curry and Buddy Hield. Since joining the Warriors, Butler has averaged 20 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists through 31.7 minutes a game.

Butler's brave declaration showcases his fit with the Warriors

On NBA Countdown on Tuesday evening, ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania said that Butler feels that Golden State is the best organization he's played for in his career.

Charania stated that Butler's approach and commitment to the Warriors differs from what he's seen with other teams -- "He's staying late for shoot-arounds. He's staying late for practices... He's going above and beyond to ingratiate himself with the Warriors right now."

Butler, who forced his way out of the Miami Heat after becoming disgruntled over contract negotations, originally did not have Golden State in mind as his top trade destination. However, the Warriors again pivoted towards Butler after striking out on a deal with the Chicago Bulls for Zach LaVine and Nicola Vucevic, eventually giving up a bundle of players in hopes of jumpstarting their stagnant offense.

As part of the trade, Golden State signed Butler to a two-year, $111 million contract extension, fulfilling the 35-year-old's wish for security as he plays out the remainder of his career.

A content and motivated Butler is a dangerous one, and the Warriors have evidently unlocked a new level of Butler's intensity with their commitment to him. Having played for such storied franchises as the Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Minnesota Timberwolves, Butler's statement reflects upon the Curry-led Warriors dynasty and the culture in which the 6x All-Star is being ingratiated.

He's already had great moments with teammates such as Curry and Hield, and as Golden State continues to drift toward their offensive ceiling, Butler's presence and leadership will be vital to the team's continued success.