Warriors weekend goes from good to great as franchise closes in on West rivals

It’s been an almost perfect start for the Golden State Warriors following the All-Star break, with the franchise following Friday’s dominant win over the Sacramento Kings with another blowout victory against the Dallas Mavericks.

Jimmy Butler’s home debut at Chase Center was close to ideal, having led by double digits throughout the final three periods in an easy 126-102 win.

Stephen Curry went for 30 in less than 29 minutes, Butler continued his notable impact, and Draymond Green once again helped to control the game on both ends. Brandin Podziemski had his first double-double of the season with a career-high 13 rebounds, while fellow youngsters Moses Moody and Quinten Post also scored double digits again.

Sunday went from good to great for the Warriors following their win

If the comfortable win against Klay Thompson and the Mavericks wasn’t enough, the organization and Chase Center fans celebrated by honoring franchise legend Andre Iguodala as his number 9 jersey was lifted to the rafters in a heartfelt ceremony following the game.

Prior to the game, Steve Kerr revealed that exciting forward Jonathan Kuminga was nearing a return from injury after participating in scrimmages on Saturday. The former seventh overall pick has missed 23 games since being injured on January 4, and figures to be an incredibly important part of the team's remaining schedule.

Golden State also welcomed their newest player to the organization, with the franchise reportedly signing Australian point guard Taran Armstrong to a two-way contract on Sunday.

Perhaps most importantly for their aspirations this season, other results also went the Warriors way over the weekend as they look to surge up the Western Conference standings with 25 games remaining. Friday’s win over the Kings saw them surpass their pacific rival into ninth, while Sunday’s victory pulls them to within half a game of the Mavericks for the eighth-seed.

The Indiana Pacers did Golden State a favor by comfortable accounting for the L.A Clippers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, meaning the Warriors have pulled to within 1.5 games of the sixth-seed as they look to secure a playoff spot without the need of the Play-In Tournament.

Between the Clippers and the Warriors are the seventh-seed Minnesota Timberwolves who are also now just half a game ahead of Golden State after losing to the top-seed Oklahoma City Thunder at home in the final game of Sunday's slate.

All of a sudden the Warriors moving up to the six-seed looks entirely possible, particularly given Kuminga appears close to a return and they have the second-easiest remaining schedule of any team in the West.