Jimmy Butler may quietly be Warriors' secret sauce in signing LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors are one of the six teams reportedly still in the running to land LeBron James in free agency this summer. The others are the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Denver Nuggets. However, the Warriors’ secret sauce lies with someone fans may not think: Jimmy Butler.

During an appearance on the All-NBA podcast, Marc Stein of The Stein Line noted that, should James’ family decide to remain in LA, it could give the Warriors an edge. Players like Butler and Chris Paul have proved that you can play for the Warriors while living in Southern California. Paul lived in LA while playing for the Warriors, and Butler’s home base is near San Diego.

If the Warriors can use Butler and Paul as proof of concept, perhaps it could help them convince James to play for the Warriors over his other options.

Jimmy Butler's living situation could help Warriors lure in LeBron James

James and his family have been in LA for nearly a decade now. His kids have grown up there for most of their lives. Bronny James still plays for the Lakers. Los Angeles is very much his home, and perhaps more importantly, his family’s home.

When James made the decision to leave the Lakers this summer, he made it with that in mind. It undoubtedly has to factor into his decision, even if just a little bit. That’s where Golden State could have an edge.

Butler and Paul have proved that it is possible to live elsewhere in California while playing for the Warriors. Obviously, it’s not ideal, but it’s something that players have done before.

If James’ family wants to stay in LA, then James playing for the Warriors would keep him significantly closer to home than if he were to head to Philadelphia, Miami, Cleveland, Minnesota, or Denver.

Now, if James’ family decided to uproot itself and move with him, then this is a completely different story. But at the very least, Bronny isn’t going anywhere. So that means the family would have to leave Bronny.

If Butler can live in San Diego and play for the Warriors at the same time, there’s no reason that James’ family can’t stay in LA while he plays in San Francisco.

Butler and Paul are proof that the situation is possible to live with, and that alone could give the Warriors an interesting selling point while trying to sell themselves to James this summer.