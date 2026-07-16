LeBron James gives Warriors new reason to dream with latest comments

LeBron James has spoken for the first time publicly amid his ongoing free agency process, and he's given the Golden State Warriors a new reason to dream when it comes to his final decision.

James has reiterated the importance of family and weighing that up within his decision, something that could give the Warriors a major advantage given their proximity to Los Angeles in comparison to other leading suitors.

LeBron James gives Warriors reason to dream with family comments

Speaking at Fanatics Fest in New York on Thursday, James outlined the discussion he had with his almost 12-year-old daughter Zhuri about leaving the Lakers, and the role family plays in his upcoming free agency move.

"The family portion is a big thing too," James said. "There's a lot of things...it's not just about the team. There's so many other factors that I'm factoring in right now on what not only what best fit me as a player, what best fit me as a person, what best fit me as my happiness, and also my family as well."

LeBron James discusses the family aspect of his decision with Rich Kleiman:



“I have a 22-year-old son who is now a former teammate of mine … which is hilarious” pic.twitter.com/l4X6DRRteN — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 16, 2026

The familial aspect has been a key advantage for the Warriors from well before James' departure from the Lakers was even confirmed. In fact, The Stein Line reported over five weeks ago that part of Golden State's pitch to the 41-year-old would be the ability to commute from Los Angeles to some degree which would allow his family to stay where they are.

LeBron's oldest son Bronny is still a member of the Lakers as his father alluded to on Thursday, and despite early assumptions that they would reunite again at the next destination, reports are that the younger James is likely to remain in Los Angeles where he's under contract for next season.

Warriors have edge over rivals in LeBron James pursuit

Outside of Golden State, the other three leading suitors for James are seen as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers -- all Eastern Conference teams. While a return to the East has its on-court benefits because James would avoid the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs until the NBA Finals, the Warriors have a clear edge from a geographical standpoint if the four-time MVP doesn't want to uproot his family from LA.

James may also be motivated to actually play against his son as much as possible, something Golden State could deliver as they see the Lakers four times during the regular season, compared to only twice for the East teams.

James finished by stating, "I won't hold you guys up too much longer," suggesting a decision could be imminent from the superstar forward after a now over two-week ride of various rumors and speculation about his next move.