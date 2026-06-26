The Golden State Warriors somewhat unsurprisingly selected Yaxel Lendeborg out of Michigan in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft. Jimmy Butler made a recent comment on the 23-year-old that he meant as a positive, but could also be construed as a negative depending on how it plays out next season.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Butler said "I know that guy be speaking his mind. I like that," when asked about the Lendeborg pick after the Warriors used the 11th selection on the 6'9" forward on Tuesday.

Lendeborg's personality could be an asset or a problem for the Warriors

It’s telling that that was the first thing out of Butler’s mouth when asked about Lendeborg. Butler seems to be referring to what Lendeborg said about how he used to hate Stephen Curry, and how he’s also had some playful beef with Draymond Green online as they went to Michigan and Michigan State respectively.

The 23-year-old Lendeborg certainly seems to have some personality which should be a good thing, but there’s always a chance it could turn bad if that personality manifests itself in bad ways. Is he the type of guy who would make a fuss if he felt he wasn’t getting enough playing time? Is he the type of guy who might joke around when it’s time to be serious?

We will find these things out in due time, but long gone are the days when rookies stayed quiet and just minded their own business. Perhaps with the proliferation of social media and the way that college sports have changed, players feel a bit more emboldened to be themselves and speak their minds when they are first drafted.

That’s probably a good thing on the whole because it means younger players can be themselves, giving fans a better look at who they really are rather than if they have to pretend to be buttoned up and serious when they first enter the league. But it can also cut the other way, especially if a young player is immature or acts out in ways that hurt the team.

Lendeborg should be pretty mature for a rookie since he'll be 24 by the time opening night comes around. He had an extensive college career so the Warriors are obviously hoping he can step in and make an impact right away. They need an infusion of youth so if Lendeborg can turn into a solid starter early on, the Warriors will feel very good about their selection.

He projects to fit well on the floor with the Warriors, but the chemistry off the floor may be just as, if not more important. Does he get along well with the veterans? Do they respect him? Does he rub them the wrong way? All of that stuff matters and is something to keep an eye on next season.

Maybe Lendeborg’s personality will end up being a great asset for the team, yet it could also go the other way. If the Warriors are going to make any kind of run next season, they will need their chemistry to be perfectly in sync.