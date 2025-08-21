Jonanthan Kuminga saga is proving Warriors' all-in approach dead wrong

The Golden State Warriors are embarking on what may ultimately amount to a last hurrah. No one wants to believe it will, but Stephen Curry is 37, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green are 35, and the financial flexibility the Warriors are operating with is closer to rigid than pliable.

As such, Golden State's dream of another championship runs through Jonathan Kuminga—and the events of his contract saga fail to align with the overall vision.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made waves when he revealed that he's been asked to prioritize a win-now mentality. He ruffled feathers when he stated that he doesn't know if Kuminga factors as heavily into that approach as the up-and-comer might like to.

The Warriors' front office has seemingly supported those claims with a two-year, $45 million contract offer that includes a team option for the second season—a clear sign they want an easy out.

Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of ESPN reported that Golden State views the aforementioned contract offer as an ideal outcome for both sides. The Warriors reportedly feel both parties would find it easier to pursue a mutually-beneficial split with an increase in salary and a team option that permits Kuminga to sign an extension with his new team.

Unfortunately, nothing has materialized on that front—and Golden State has been left to ponder how well these results fit a win-now mentality.

Warriors want to win now, but uncertainty is clouding the vision

If everything goes according to plan, then Kuminga will be traded for an ideal return, Al Horford will sign in free agency, and either one or both of Malcolm Brogdon or De'Anthony Melton will follow him. In that scenario, the Warriors would receive an infusion of veteran dependability and promising young talent.

Unfortunately, every day that passes decreases the amount of time the Warriors will have to incorporate their new additions into their culture and rotation.

Training camp has yet to begin, of course, but the Kuminga saga has been a blemish on the Warriors' otherwise uneventful offseason. All it takes is one big splash to change their fortune, but there are potential outcomes that would derail their momentum.

That includes the realistic possibility of Kuminga accepting his qualifying offer and returning to Golden State on a $7.8 million salary that would be significantly more difficult to trade for equal value.

It's the disastrous outcome that everyone involved appears to be hoping won't transpire. Kuminga wants a contract that he deems fair, and the Warriors are hoping to bring him back in a manner that simultaneously opens the door to salvaging the relationship and makes him an attractive trade option.

The question facing the Warriors is simple: Is that an actually viable outcome after nearly two full months of free agency have passed?

Moreover, how conducive to winning is it to place everything in a holding pattern? Golden State needs time to formulate plans for how each of its new players fit, but there's no telling who will actually be on the roster come opening night.

The Warriors may still turn this troubling situation into a remarkable outcome, but their all-in approach seems to conflict with the manner in which they're handling the Kuminga saga.