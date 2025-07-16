Jonathan Kuminga decision will make him thrive on the Warriors — but he won't make it

As the Golden State Warriors head into the 2025-26 season, it is obvious that the team is going to do everything they can to get one more championship out of the veteran core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and the newly-acquired Jimmy Butler. But Jonathan Kuminga is also going to play a big part in that dream becoming a reality, and it's become very clear that the team needs him to buy into a crucial role that may be less glamorous than he might desire.

That is what makes this situation such a challenging one for Golden State. Kuminga has always had the athletic tools to shine, and he has the speed and scoring instincts to look like a future All-Star in the right context. But that right context has never been one that prioritizes team-first basketball and defensive responsibility. That is what Steve Kerr’s system is built on, and it is why Kuminga has never fully taken the leap many expected.

What makes this even more frustrating is that he could thrive if he simply leaned into what is being asked of him. There is a legitimate pathway for him to become one of the most effective two-way forwards in the league if he commits to cutting hard, defending with purpose, and embracing the energy role the Warriors want him to fill. But that has not consistently been the version of Kuminga that shows up. And at this point, it feels fair to question whether it ever will.

Kuminga has to fully commit to playing his role on the Warriors

The Warriors have tried to nurture his development, and have given him chances to grow. But the additions around him make his standing with the team more complicated than ever. Curry is still operating at a high level, and Draymond remains the team's defensive heartbeat. Jimmy Butler, while no longer at his peak, is still wired to win and has a voice in that locker room. Golden State has no room for passive buy-in.

Kuminga’s desire to be more than a role player is understandable. There is a real chance he could blossom into a top-three option on a rebuilding team elsewhere. But that is not what the Warriors are building toward right now, given that they're trying to maximize the final stretch of Curry’s career and make one last deep playoff run with a veteran-laden group. If Kuminga cannot fit into that equation, then he will find himself on the outside looking in.

This formula could still work out in theory, if Kuminga decides to take the leap mentally. But based on the way his usage has fluctuated and the consistent whispers about his long-term outlook in Golden State, the writing might already be on the wall.