Jonathan Kuminga move looks dumber by the day after rumored Warriors path

The Golden State Warriors appear to understand their place outside championship contention and may not make any big moves this summer as a result, but it's also making their decision to trade Jonathan Kuminga look dumber by the day.

Forget about the trade itself for a second. Instead, consider the existential question of Kuminga's fit with the franchise. The young forward didn't pan out because he didn't align with the franchise's playstyle as they sought another championship, yet now their aims have seemingly changed only after Kuminga was traded.

Warriors may have been better served just keeping Jonathan Kuminga

If Steve Kerr and the Warriors had realized earlier that they weren't a legitimate contender, then Kuminga would have surely received more playing opportunity to try and fulfill the very obvious potential that made him a seventh overall pick.

With Golden State finally trading Kuminga to the Atlanta Hawks at February's mid-season deadline, this offseason would now be the time to double down on trying to prioritize the Stephen Curry era and seeking another deep playoff run.

Instead, the Warriors appear to be "just kind of trying to guide out the Steph Curry era" according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. That's completely in contrast to Golden State trading Kuminga for a 30-year-old and injury-prone Kristaps Porzingis, making the move look more foolish entering the offseason.

Given the way Golden State's season played out after the trade, it may have been more preferable to have kept Kuminga and just given him a huge role once he returned from injury. He would have been their primary offensive option considering the injuries to Curry and Jimmy Butler, and the Warriors lost anyway so it's not as if that would've been a huge concern.

Warriors may have had more flexibility this offseason

At the very least Kuminga may have increased his value over the final months of the season, and Golden State could have subsequently had more flexibility with their roster and potential moves in the summer.

They may have been able to explore the Kuminga market further and taken the time that the offseason provides. If they still wanted to trade the former seventh overall pick, they could have guaranteed his contract and gone out chasing an alternative $20-30 million player.

It's now hard to see the Warriors acquiring a $20-30 million player this offseason unless Draymond Green opts into his $27.6 million player option. As for Porzingis, he's a genuine chance of leaving as an unrestricted free agent which would only confirm the Kuminga trade as a salary dump and an underwhelming move Golden State didn't necessarily need to make.