Jonathan Kuminga's future gets key update that may surprise Warriors fans

After being a DNP in four of the seven-game first-round series against the Houston Rockets, it appeared Jonathan Kuminga's time at the Golden State Warriors was very much coming to an end.

But an individual resurgence during the second-round series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves may have turned the tables, with a growing sentiment that Kuminga could return to the Warriors as he enters restricted free agency this offseason.

Jonathan Kuminga is likely to remain with the Warriors

Warriors insider Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area provided a key update on Kuminga's future during a recent episode of the Dubs Talk podcast.

"The tea leaves as well as scuttlebutt around the NBA is that the Warriors very likely will find a way to hang onto JK. Doesn't mean he's going to be a long-term answer," Poole said.

With the complications surrounding CBA rules and the fact Golden State can only take back 50% of Kuminga's contract in a sign-and-trade, it's not overly surprising that there's a growing belief in the 22-year-old's return to the franchise.

Yet following his benching late in the season and the general uncertainty in role and playing time over the past four years, it does remain somewhat astounding that the Warriors will be willing to re-sign Kuminga on a contract that could exceeed $100 million.

A sign-and-trade could still be forthcoming once free agency begins, but Golden State's capacity to get back a player of real value appears questionable at this stage. After Kuminga averaged over 24 points on nearly 55% shooting in the last four games against the Timberwolves, the Warriors are rightly going to set a heavy price on what they get back or will otherwise retain him.

As Poole alludes to and as Anthony Slater of The Athletic has reported previously, a marriage between Golden State and the young forward may stem more from convenience than desire. The Warriors could bring Kuminga back on a $20-25 million per year contract, then look to move him once eligible in December if things don't go according to plan.

The Brooklyn Nets have long been seen as a potential fit for Kuminga given their stature as the only team in the league with real cap space, but it might be the Chicago Bulls who are most interested in acquiring the former seventh overall pick.

Kuminga averaged 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season, having appeared in just 47 games after a lengthy 30-game absence due to a significant ankle injury.