New threat to steal Jonathan Kuminga from the Warriors has emerged

The talk of Jonathan Kuminga leaving the Golden State Warriors this summer has been one of the biggest conversations surrounding this team ever since their playoff run officially came to a close. Now, there may be a favorite to sign Kuminga away from the Bay Area: The Chicago Bulls.

It wasn't a totally spectacular regular season for Kuminga in 2024-25, but the playoffs were where his talent truly began to shine. In eight playoff games in April and May, JK matched his regular season scoring average of 15.3 on solid shooting splits including 40% from three-point range.

Obviously, teams around the association are always looking for players who can thrive in a playoff environment, and Kuminga's performance in this year's postseason seemed to make a lot more teams interested in the idea of potentially going out and signing him between now and October.

Enter the Bulls. Although they made some improvements toward the end of the regular season, Chicago is still stuck in something of an identity crisis. They made the wise choice to move on from DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine so that they could seek a new direction, but they still didn't want to bottom out and tank.

There has been plenty of talk about the Bulls signing Kuminga

Again, even though they did finally take a step or two forward, the Bulls still seem to be stuck in the middle, and they're going to want to change that as quickly as they can. They may opt to pivot toward youth and developing young talent, and bringing in Kuminga would be an excellent way for them to achieve that.

Jonathan is set to become a restricted free agent when the free agency period begins at the end of June. He just finished up playing on his four-year, $24 million rookie contract, and will likely be seeking a larger payday.

Much of what happens with Kuminga will likely hinge on what the Warriors want to do going forward as well. They'll likely want to try to get one more championship out of Stephen Curry while keeping the other two core pieces around in Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

Should they invest heavily in veterans and put a lesser priority on youth, it would be much easier to see Jonathan Kuminga head out the door this summer. But even if they do try their best to keep JK, the Bulls may very well be the team that comes swooping in with a big offer.