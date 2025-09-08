Jonathan Kuminga might give Warriors no-brainer trade for ex-Jimmy Butler teammate

Having Jonathan Kuminga sign his $7.9 million qualifying offer would be an unmitigated disaster for the Golden State Warriors, but they would be able to salvage something in the form of using the Kyle Anderson $8.8 million trade exception.

Given how close the Warriors would be to the first tax apron even with Kuminga signing the qualifying offer, the Warriors wouldn't necessarily have the capacity to use the entire trade exception. However, they may be able to fit in a player making less than $6 million or so, with one obvious name already a candidate to be acquired in such a scenario.

Warriors could trade for Haywood Highsmith with the trade exception

Jimmy Butler's former teammate Haywood Highsmith was recently dumped by the Miami Heat, having been moved to the Brooklyn Nets in a salary dump to reduce payroll as the 28-year-old recovers from injury.

As soon as news of the trade emerged last month, there was plenty of talk on where Highsmith would be headed next with the assumption that he'll be off the rebuilding Nets by the time the mid-season trade deadline ticks over.

Before then, the Nets might want to rehabilitate Highsmith's value once he returns from injury, but we can safely assume that the price might be around a couple of second-round picks. With the 3-and-D forward entering the season on a $5.6 million expiring contract, that makes him an obvious and realistic target for the Warriors using the trade exception.

If Golden State could squeeze Highsmith's salary in under the first apron, then they could acquire him without sending a player to Brooklyn the other way. The issue might be that the Warriors only have two second-round picks available to use, one of which the Minnesota Timberwolves have swap rights to in 2031.

Highsmith had developed into a solid rotation player for the Heat over recent years, including starting in 42 of his 74 games last season much of which had to do with Butler's multiple team suspensions. The 6'7" forward averaged 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and nearly a steal per game, shooting 38.2% from 3-point range on an average of 3.1 attempts.

With Butler, Kuminga and Draymond Green, Golden State don't necessarily need another forward option. However, none of that trio are prototypical three-and-D players, potentially opening up a role for Highsmith if he were to arrive at the Warriors.

Golden State and Brooklyn have recent trade history after pulling off a mid-season deal involving Dennis Schroder and De'Anthony Melton last December. The Warriors would be hoping for a better result on a Highsmith trade if it eventuates, with the idea something that could very much be on the radar if Kuminga signs the qualifying offer.