Jonathan Kuminga return just got even more important after latest Warriors blow

If getting Jonathan Kuminga back from injury wasn't already important enough for the Golden State Warriors, it's now only elevated after confirmation of Stephen Curry's quad injury on Thursday.

Curry hobbled off the floor and back to the locker room in the final minute of Wednesday's 104-100 loss to the short-handed Houston Rockets, with the 2x MVP now set to miss at least the next week after an MRI revealed a quad contusion and muscle strain.

Warriors need Jonathan Kuminga back with Stephen Curry sidelined

Golden State conclude their five game home-stand with games against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday and the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, before starting a four-game road-trip in Philadelphia on Thursday.

The assumption is Curry will miss at least those three games, leaving a major hole in an already anaemic Warrior offense that's ranked just 22nd in the league so far this season. Curry was limited to 14 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the floor against the Rockets, but has otherwise continued to average 27.9 points this season, including scoring at least 31 points in five of his last six outings before Wednesday's game.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/NZBr51HzEb — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 27, 2025

The lack of shot-creation beyond Curry and fellow veteran star Jimmy Butler has been glaring throughout many games already this season, even if that's been overshadowed somewhat by Golden State's defensive decline that elicited a fiery rant from Draymond Green after Wednesday's loss.

For all his faults and the inconsistent nature of his role and production over the last few years, Kuminga is the one player beyond Curry and Butler who's proven capable of getting shots for himself within the offense. We saw that once Curry went down with a hamstring injury in the second-round of last season's playoffs, with Kuminga subsequently leading the team in scoring albeit in a 4-1 series defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 23-year-old has now missed the last seven games due to a mysterious knee injury, but there's optimism of an imminent return after he and De'Anthony Melton scrimmaged with Santa Cruz on Wednesday.

Friday's practice should provide more clarity on whether Kuminga could return against the Pelicans on Saturday, potentially alleviating some of the offensive issues that will undoubtedly plague this team without their superstar player.

Kuminga had three games of at least 24 points or more in his first nine appearances this season, with the Warriors set to call on him more should he return while Curry remains out of the lineup.