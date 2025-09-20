Jonathan Kuminga's agent shreds stunning Warriors rumors

As the Golden State Warriors have attempted to navigate this offseason, the unavoidable storyline has been their ongoing negotiations with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, and, as the season creeps closer and closer, no resolution has been found yet.

Now, however, Kuminga's agent, Aaron Turner, has publicly dispelled the rumor that Kuminga rejected a long-term contract with the organization last offseason, showcasing the young forward's singular desire: a larger role on the team.

This, unambiguously, will be a difficult if not impossible thing for the Warriors to grant Kuminga given the current construction of their roster, and, if the issue is not the money they are offering, the organization could be in major trouble in attempting to close this deal.

Jonathan Kuminga wants to be valued as a franchise cornerstone more than he wants the money

As Kuminga's free agency has worn on, it has become clear that the publicity surrounding it only puts a tighter vice grip on Golden State's front office. Accordingly, Turner's recent appearance on the Hoop Collective podcast, in part, certainly serves to amp up that publicity.

Yet, Turner, in his conversation with ESPN Analyst Brian Windhorst, also shed light on a rumor that has lingered surrounding Kuminga's saga with the Warriors, claiming that they never turned down an offer last offseason: "The Warriors didn't want to do a deal last summer. I know everyone has reported [that we turned down] five years, $150 [million]. We would have taken that. We would have had to take that if it was on the table..."

Throughout this offseason, rumors have flown about Kuminga's ultimate desires. Yet, as negotiations have worn on and he has continued to hold up the deal over his hesitation to take on a team option in his deal, it has become clear that he primarily values an opportunity that will not come with the Warriors: a starting role.

If Kuminga would have taken that contract last offseason had it been offered, he would have settled for long-term, fair market value in exchange for a serious commitment from the organization as to his value as a player. It is also likely, this offseason, that he would have accepted an annual value around $20-$25 million if Golden State was willing to extend a showing of faith in his ability to fit into the organization, either in the form of a player option or more guaranteed money.

Now, however, the organization's hands are tied. Due to Kuminga's fit in the starting lineup with Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler, Kuminga cannot be a viable starter for this team, and, as they have made clear their main goal is to trade him as soon as possible, they must somehow find a way to keep Kuminga happy long enough that he does not take the qualifying offer and leave the team in an absolutely disastrous position.

Therefore, in dispelling the rumor of Kuminga's contract rejection last offseason, Turner has made his singular desire clear, and the Warriors will be hard-pressed to fulfill that wish.