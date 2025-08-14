Jonathan Kuminga's reason for holding out on Warriors is utterly baffling

As the Golden State Warriors have attempted to reach a contractual agreement with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga this offseason, the two sides have actually come relatively close on a short-term, tradeable deal.

Yet, where they have come to an impasse is their disagreement over whether the second year of the contract would be a team option or a player option: a fact that Warriors beat write Marcus Thompson has pointed out as being highly confusing from Kuminga's standpoint.

If Kuminga's ultimate leverage lies in eventually hitting the market either through trade or as an unrestricted free agent, it makes the most sense to either take his qualifying offer or allow for a team option to be included in his deal. Therefore, the impasse the Warriors have come to with their prime free agent this offseason is confusing to say the least.

Kuminga might find what he's seeking in agreeing to a team option

On the most recent episode of the Warriors Plus Minus Podcast, Thompson discussed the team's current impasse with Kuminga, saying, "Being in unrestricted free agency next year is [Kuminga's] big play. That's why you take the qualifying offer, so you can hit the market with no strings attached... The one drawback is that the Warriors pick up the option because he's good."

Kuminga, 22, has been vocal about his thoughts on his potential in the NBA, declaring that he believes he can be a multi-time All-Star in the league.

As a result of his redundancy within Golden State's starting lineup, the team is hesitant to pay him what he's worth, and Kuminga evidently feels as though he could fetch a larger price on an open market, especially in a different offseason when teams are less hindered by the salary cap.

While accepting a two-year deal with a team option would grant the Warriors leverage that Kuminga is evidently hesitant to give up, it would also likely result in him either being traded to a team where he could receive a longer runway (which he could leave once the deal expires) or hitting the market as an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

In an open market, it is likely that Kuminga could command close to $30 million a year, simultaneously securing both the payday he seeks and the opportunity he believes he deserves.

Even if the Warriors were to pick up his team option for a second season, which would mean he had found a concrete role within their rotation, he could still control his destiny at only 24 years old: a privilege afforded to very few players in the NBA.

Therefore, while Kuminga's true reasons for holding out for a player option are unclear, it could ultimately be in his best interest to temporarily coalesce to Golden State's demands, guaranteeing him further leverage in just a couple seasons.