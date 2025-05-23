Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade the Warriors should work out immediately

As the Golden State Warriors enter their off-season, their top priority needs to be either re-signing or maximizing the value of restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga on the trade market, and the first place they should look should be toward a sign-and-trade for Cam Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets.

Johnson, who averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists through 57 games last season with Brooklyn, was likely on the Warriors' radar near the trade deadline as a solution to their long-standing scoring troubles, but the Jimmy Butler trade put these rumors to rest.

However, now that the team needs to look for a potential replacement for Kuminga that can help solidify the bench unit and produce consistent scoring, a trade for Johnson should come immediately back onto the table.

A Kuminga-Johnson swap could be the perfect result for both teams

Kuminga, 22, played in only 47 games this season for the Warriors, but they were incredibly turbulent. Before he missed multiple months with an ankle sprain starting in early January, Kuminga was having a career year, averaging 16.8 points on 26 minutes per game.

However, upon his return from injury, he failed to fit into Golden State's new Butler-influenced offensive scheme, ultimately being benched and removed from the rotation entirely down the stretch of the regular season.

Johnson, meanwhile, missed games for the Nets due to multiple injuries but had an overall very consistent season, playing increased minutes and shouldering a decent portion of the scoring load for Brooklyn.

The Nets, this offseason, could be looking to maximize the value of their existing roster through a series of trades. They already possess the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, and accruing young talent with potential should be their top priority as they continue through their rebuild.

While Johnson does not have the offensive upside and the athleticism that Kuminga possesses, he does provide consistent offensive production and rim-running ability, something that the Warriors' second unit desperately needs.

While Kuminga is projected to get a contract somewhere in the four year, $120 million range based purely on his potential, Johnson will be on his third year of a four year, $94.5 million contract entering the 2025-26 season.

This will line up perfectly with Golden State's current window, as they currently have Butler, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green under contract for the next two seasons as well.

Brooklyn has the cap space to take a gamble on a player of Kuminga's caliber, and, if the Warriors need to send Kuminga off in favor of a surer bet in order to maximize their championship window, a deal with the Nets could certainly be on the horizon.