All season long, Golden State Warriors fans have watched as Jordan Poole's career has gone the wrong direction with the New Orleans Pelicans. It seems he keeps on finding a new low after having a very rough night on Sunday.

Poole only played 6 minutes off the bench and got up two shots, missing both three-point attempts. The Pelicans were -16 with him on the floor in those six minutes, something that is actually borderline impressive but not in a good way.

Poole is obviously playing for a bad team, but he's also really struggling individually this season. This has been his worst year as a pro since his first two seasons with the Warriors when he was struggling to find his way.

Jordan Poole's descent goes even further as Warriors fans watch on

Poole has averaged 13 points for game and is shooting an alarming 36.5% from the field and 32.6% from three. Those are underwhelming numbers for a guy who provides value mainly as a shooter and a scorer, and he's going to have to get things turned around if he wants to stick in the NBA beyond next season when his contract ends.

It's fair to wonder what went wrong with Poole. There was a time when he seemed like the heir apparent to Stephen Curry and was an integral part of the team's championship back in 2022. The altercation with Draymond Green in practice was obviously awful and completely upset the team's chemistry for that season. Unfortunately Poole just has never seemed like the same player since then.

After he was traded to the Washington Wizards, the young guard's numbers began to dwindle. He was on a bad team there as well and the talent (or lack thereof) around him didn't help, but it seems like he has just lost his way.

Poole is still not even 27-years-old, meaning there is time for him to get things turned around. He is still under contract with the Pelicans through next season and is set to make $34 million -- a jarring number given how poorly he's playing. Maybe the Pelicans will try to get out of that deal somehow or try to trade him, but it's not clear what team would want to take him on for that price even on an expiring contract.

No matter what, Warriors fans should always be thankful to Poole for the contributions he made with the Warriors. They don't win that championship without him, so even if he flames out these next few years, he still deserves his flowers for that.