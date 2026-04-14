Kawhi Leonard just made Warriors trade buzz impossible to ignore

It's the year 2026, and tomorrow night, Steph Curry and Kawhi Leonard will go head-to-head in the play-in tournament. Even better, it's win-or-go-home. Stakes are high. You don't have to be a Golden State Warriors or Clippers fan to appreciate watching two players of that caliber go at it. As for Kawhi, it will also be a special moment for him, as he told reporters on Tuesday.

Opposing players speaking highly of Steph is nothing new. It's normal. He's Steph Curry. What was interesting about Leonard's response, though, was that he didn't just talk about the Warriors superstar, but about Draymond, Steve Kerr, and the organization in general.

Kawhi Leonard on facing Steph Curry in the Play-In Tournament:



“He’s one of the greatest players to play this game… Even if it’s just a pickup game, just being able to share the floor with a player like that — being coached by Steve Kerr, also playing with Draymond, that unit… pic.twitter.com/H1tUbeqF3x — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) April 14, 2026

If you didn't know any better, you'd think that Kawhi sounded a lot like someone who would happily accept a move to Golden State this offseason, if one were to happen, of course.

It's not some far-fetched idea, as Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard reported a few weeks ago, that the team was "reasonably close" to getting him before the deadline, but the Clippers backed off. Kawakami added that Kawhi's name continues "to be connected to possible Warriors moves."

Hey, Golden State could take a step closer to landing Kawhi by eliminating LA from the postseason.

Warriors could make another push for Kawhi this summer

Golden State is going to go after a star this offseason; it's just a matter of who it is. All signs point toward Giannis Antetokounmpo hitting the market (and Milwaukee actually trading him), and LeBron could decide to leave the Lakers in free agency. Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported on Monday that "growing anticipation in numerous front offices" is that two of Giannis, LeBron, and Kawhi could find new teams this offseason, and maybe even all three (subscription required).

Antetokounmpo has to be the top choice for the Warriors, but trading for him would mean giving up several future first-round picks. The Warriors don't have the young talent that the Bucks sought before the deadline, but a multi-team deal could take shape. It would be complicated, and that's before factoring in the possibility that Giannis may not be willing to sign an extension with the team.

Based on what Kawhi said, it doesn't sound like you'd have to guess about whether he would want to be in Golden State or not. He hasn't said anything about wanting to leave Los Angeles, but given that the Clippers thought about trading him in February, they could revisit those talks this summer. Or he could always request a trade.

Or the NBA could void his Clippers contract as part of its ongoing investigation into the Aspiration saga, potentially clearing the way for him to choose his next team. That way, the Warriors wouldn't have to worry about losing Draymond in a deal.

There is no guarantee that Kawhi will part with the Clippers this offseason, whether via trade or due to a voided deal, but if he does, you have to think Golden State will be a top landing spot.