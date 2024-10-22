Kerr confirms first Warriors rotation call and provides important update on star
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has revealed two players won't be part of his rotation in the team's season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Wednesday.
As reported by Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday, Kerr has confirmed that Gui Santos and Lindy Waters III won't be part of Wednesday's rotation, leaving 12 players still vying for minutes on the deep Warrior roster.
Steve Kerr still hasn't revealed his final rotation plans for the Warriors season opener
The news comes as little surprise with the duo long seen as the 13th and 14th players on the roster. Golden State acquired Waters via trade on draft day in June, with the 27-year-old impressing throughout preseason where he showcased his shooting talents.
Waters shot 44% from beyond the arc across six preseason games, while he also produced arguably the biggest highlight with an absurd buzzer-beating three-pointer to beat the L.A. Clippers in Hawaii. Some had been pushing for Waters to get a rotation spot given his shooting prowess, but it was always hard to see him overtaking those ahead of him despite the preseason impression.
Santos had less of a role during preseason in averaging just 7.7 minutes per game, but the Brazilian forward still did enough to fight off former ninth overall pick Kevin Knox II for the 14th roster spot entering the season.
With 12 players now battling for rotation minutes, Kerr was unable to confirm who else might miss out on Wednesday. It's hard to believe he would use more than 11 players, meaning at least one more player is likely to be sitting against the Trail Blazers.
Moses Moody's new contract extension has shone a greater light on his role, with the fourth-year wing, defensive-minded guard Gary Payton II, and veteran center Kevon Looney perhaps the most likely to fall victim to the rotation squeeze.
Kerr was able to confirm his expectation for superstar guard Stephen Curry. Having missed two of the final three preseason games due to a finger injury, the 36-year-old is likely to start the regular season averaging 32 minutes per game.
Curry averaged 32.7 minutes per game last season -- his lowest mark over the past four seasons. As pointed out by Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle, it's hoped the Warriors increased depth will help lessen the burden on Curry despite the absence of a legitimate second All-Star at this point.