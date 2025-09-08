Kevon Looney has the chance to make Warriors regret letting him go

As the Golden State Warriors entered the offseason, letting Kevon Looney walk in free agency to the New Orleans Pelicans seemed like a difficult, but necessary, decision to be made.

However, as the Warriors enter training camp with a need for veteran presences to help fill out their rotation, Looney has a prime opportunity to make them regret their move if he plays an integral role in New Orleans this year.

At only age 29, Looney's nuanced understanding of Golden State's systems and the roles he needs to play within them have propelled him to a great career up to this point, and, now, the Pelicans' young center rotation could benefit highly from his presence.

Kevon Looney could be an integral piece for the Pelicans after all

When Looney signed with New Orleans on a two-year, $16 million contract, it was initially unclear what his role would be. The team already had emergent center Yves Missi as their starter, and their bold trade up for Maryland center Derik Queen made it seem like their rotation was already set.

Yet, Missi still has clear strides to take in his game on the offensive end of the floor, and the injury that Queen sustained, which will sideline him until at least October, opens up a clear backup spot for Looney.

Moreover, in the Summer League action that Queen did get, he looked as though he is still a long way off from being a viable NBA center. Although his massive frame and impressive footwork were on full display, some of the concerns scouts had about him coming out of college, including his ball-handling ability and his shot selection, also manifested during his minutes in Las Vegas.

Therefore, Looney, as an experienced and reliable defensive rotation piece, could bring a calming and dependable presence to the Pelicans rotation, causing the team to lean on him more than they maybe would have otherwise.

With their presumed signing of veteran center Al Horford, Golden State also appears to be set at the position of center. Yet, it remains to be seen what youngsters Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis can bring to the rotation as they continue to develop, leaving a healthy degree of uncertainty for the Warriors to cope with this season.

If Looney can play a huge role on the Pelicans this year, helping to lift them out of the misery they sustained last season, the Warriors could be left regretting their decision to let him walk.