Trayce Jackson-Davis has key area for improvement ahead of Warriors contract call

As the Golden State Warriors have trudged through the offseason, all eyes have been on their presumed signing of veteran center Al Horford and the potential effect it could have on young center Quinten Post.

Yet, in the process, it is possible that Trayce Jackson-Davis has been lost in the shuffle, and, according to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, the organization has set him to task refining his offensive game and his mid-range shot this offseason: a development that could make or break his upcoming contract call next offseason.

Jackson-Davis, 25, was ultimately pushed out of the rotation last season after beginning as the team's starting center for a large swathe of games, and, now, his tenure with the Warriors could hinge on his ability to take this next step.

Trayce Jackson-Davis must develop a deeper offensive game

Last season, through 62 games, Jackson-Davis averaged 6.6 points, five rebounds and 1.7 assists. As Golden State's only genuine dunk and lob threat, the young center adds an interesting wrinkle to the team's rotation when he is at his best.

Yet, on a wider scale, he is both undersized for his position, making him largely ineffective defensively, and underskilled as a scorer, leading to a limited offensive aspect to his game.

According to Monte Poole, on the most recent episode of the Dubs Talk podcast, the organization has given Jackson-Davis the goal of improving his shot around the rim: "[Jackson-Davis] doesn't have much of a repertoire. It's dunks and lay-ups, and even finishing at the rim has been problematic for him at times... I think, based on what I've heard, that he'll have a little bit more range on his shot [next season]."

After a strong rookie year in which he averaged 7.9 points, five rebounds and 1.2 assists, Jackson-Davis's game regressed in his sophomore season, ultimately leading to a string of DNPs down the stretch.

Heading into his third season in the NBA, he has a looming club option on his fourth year that, if declined, would leave Jackson-Davis as an unrestricted free agent. Given the fact that Horford and Post will almost certainly be above him in the depth chart, the young center will need to add a broader offensive package of his game in order to worm his way into the rotation.

If he does, he could become an increasingly important player for the Warriors this season as they attempt to combat the overall lack of size and athleticism on their roster. If he doesn't, however, it could signal the eventual end of the road for Jackson-Davis in Golden State.