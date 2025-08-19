Kings could be forced into giving the Warriors shocking value for Jonathan Kuminga

As the Golden State Warriors have entertained sign-and-trade talks surrounding restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga this offseason, the strongest and most aggressive suitor has clearly been the Sacramento Kings.

Yet, although these talks have died down for the time being, the Kings' questionable roster construction as well as their general inability to make other difference-making trades, could force them back into Kuminga talks, allowing the Warriors to take advantage and perhaps retrieve immense value for the young forward.

With a crowded roster of ball-hungry players, including DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine, Dennis Schroder and others, the Kings could discover rather quickly into the season that their roster as it stands is not ready for contention, and any more failed trade pursuits could lead them right back to Golden State.

Kings could still be the ideal trade partner for Jonathan Kuminga

As the offseason began, numerous teams reportedly had interest in a potential sign-and-trade for Kuminga. Yet, as the offseason wore on and teams became more and more wary of the restricted free agent market, essentially only Sacramento remained as serious suitors.

Nevertheless, the Warriors were apparently not impressed at the Kings' offers, which included a package of Malik Monk and a protected first-round pick as well as a package of Devin Carter, Dario Saric and two second-round picks. Ultimately, they decided it would be for the best to retain Kuminga for the time being, giving him space to rehabilitate his trade value and moving him likely before the trade deadline next season.

The Kings, in showing their interest in Jonathan Kuminga, have also revealed their desire to bring in a difference-making player to their roster. While it has not been concretely reported that Sacramento has interest, rumors have floated recently regarding a potential Keon Ellis and and Keegan Murray trade for Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Yet, NBA Analyst Jovan Buha, formerly of The Athletic, has completely shut down those rumors, claiming that the Kings do not have nearly enough value to provide in return for a player of Reaves' caliber.

Extrapolating this analysis to a league-wide scenario, it can be assumed that Sacramento will have trouble acquiring the difference-making piece they are seeking, and, in a couple months, they could be stuck in a situation where Golden State is able to take advantage of their desperation.

The Kings, as it stands, have nine tradeable first-round picks as well as numerous young pieces, most notably Keon Ellis, that could fit well into the Warriors' roster. While this might not be enough to get them a player like Reaves, it could certainly, over time, entice Golden State to part with Kuminga, meaning that their patience in this situation could pay big dividends eventually.