Jonathan Kuminga's primary suitor could still provide Warriors with shocking return

As the Golden State Warriors have sought out possible sign-and-trade opportunities for restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga this offseason, it seems as though the organization has been dissatisfied with any offers that have come in to this point.

Yet, with the likely outcome being that Kuminga eventually signs a short-term, tradeable deal to return to Golden State, the door could be open next season for the team to make a shocking move for DeMar DeRozan of the Sacramento Kings, granting them another bona-fide scorer in their search for another title.

While interest around the league has faded, the Kings have remained the strongest and most interested suitor in Kuminga's services, and the Warriors' patience could still pay off as we approach the trade deadline next season.

A trade for DeMar DeRozan could be on the table next season

As Golden State has looked to add pieces to their rotation this offseason, their main priority has been to bring in reliable, veteran players who can help complement their trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler.

Yet, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints recently spoke on a potential idea for a trade between the Kings and the Warriors that could give both teams something they desperately desire, saying "What happens if you're the Warriors and Jimmy Butler pulls a calf or something, and he's gonna be down for two or three months? Do you then have the ability to make a trade for DeMar DeRozan, whose contract isn't guaranteed for the 2026-27 season in full?"

Could DeMar DeRozan become a name to watch on the trade block if star players on other teams suffer injuries?@BrettSiegelNBA joined @The_StilesFiles to discuss the possibility of the future Hall of Famer being traded and how it could reignite Jonathan Kuminga trade talks pic.twitter.com/qWJZ2SIZBp — Sactown Sports 1140 (@Sactown1140) August 15, 2025

While Golden State has already declined trade offers from Sacramento, one of which included Devin Carter, Dario Saric and two second-round picks and another that included Malik Monk and a protected first-rounder, DeRozan presents a different skill-set and a different contractual situation to the team.

Last season, through 77 games, DeRozan averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting 47.7% from the field and going 85.7% from the free-throw line. While there is a positional redundancy with Butler, DeRozan could take on minutes at the two-spot in offense-heavy lineups, providing the team with another bona-fide scoring option.

Moreover, DeRozan brings another important aspect with him in any potential trade: a contract that aligns with the Warriors' championship window.

In the final two years of his contract, DeRozan is owed roughly $25 million each season: a number that, with an additional sweetener, would align almost perfectly with the figure Kuminga is projected to receive.

Given the fact that Sacramento's roster, as it stands, has several questions regarding its cohesiveness, it is likely that the team could come out to a very rough start next season and be willing to sell of pieces relatively quickly.

The Kings have shown a keen interest in bringing Kuminga into their fold, and, if DeRozan were to be shipped off, the young forward could have an almost unlimited runway within the team's rotation.

Therefore, although it remains a relatively remote possibility, it seems as though the stars could be aligning for a DeRozan-Kuminga swap next season.