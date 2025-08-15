Warriors could get the ideal Jonathan Kuminga replacement from flailing rival

As the Golden State Warriors look toward constructing their roster for contention, trading restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, either this off-season or sometime around the next trade deadline, remains a real possibility.

Yet, if the Warriors were to move on from Kuminga, they would likely need some help in the frontcourt, and Sam Hauser of the Boston Celtics, a likely trade candidate, could fill that exact need.

Hauser, 27, is likely to be traded as a result of Boston's efforts to duck the luxury tax next season, and, as a career sharpshooter and frontcourt specialist, could provide a serious boon to Golden State's rotation were they to move on from Kuminga.

Sam Hauser could give the Warriors an extra shooter in the frontcourt

Through four season with the Celtics, Hauser has become an important player in their rotation, averaging 21.7 minutes per game last season while posting 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists. Moreover, the 6'8" forward shot 41.6% from beyond the arc last season on high volume, shifting his career mark to an astounding 42%.

Yet, as Boston prepares for a down year following the devastating Achilles injury to Jayson Tatum in last year's playoffs, it appears as though Hauser could be the next to be moved.

According to Chris Mannix, speaking to NBC Sports Boston, "[Trading] Sam Hauser, right now, is the easiest way for the Celtics to get under that first apron... and he's a very marketable guy: a 40-plus percent 3-point shooter who's shown that he can play at a championship level..."

Hauser, who is entering his first year of a four-year, $45 million deal, is also a relatively cheap option for the services he provides. By the end of his contract, at the conclusion of the 2028-29 season, his salary will make up only six percent of the cap: a suitable number for a bench specialist.

Moreover, a large part of the reason behind Kuminga's misalignment with the Warriors' starting lineup is his lack of a perimeter shot: something that would not present an issue with Hauser.

As Mannix points out, Hauser is accustomed to a bench role on a championship-caliber team, and he knows exactly what needs to be done on his end to supplement the team's stars.

Therefore, although it would likely be a result of a shocking Kuminga trade this offseason, Golden State certainly has options available to them to replace their own dynamic young forward.