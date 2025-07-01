Kings will crush Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga dream with another boneheaded trade

Despite reports of interest from the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings, there's been no movement on the future of Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga six hours into free agency.

The Warriors may be left to ultimately re-sign the young forward, particularly given one of the best potential targets in a sign-and-trade could be on the move before the Warriors even get an opportunity.

Malik Monk could be on his way to the Detroit Pistons

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer on Monday night, the Detroit Pistons are emerging as a contender to land Kings guard Malik Monk in a sign-and-trade that would send former Warrior Dennis Schroder to Sacramento.

Even given their desperate need for a point guard, flipping Schroder for Monk wouldn't seem overly wise and might just be another boneheaded move from the Kings front office. Asking Schroder to be a lead guard and take on significant offensive responsibility is faught with danger as Golden State found out during his underwhelming, less than two month stint with the franchise.

The bigger issue at hand for the Warriors is that the Kings moving Monk to the Pistons would take out one of their options for Kuminga. Given Sacramento's reported interest in the 22-year-old, the likes of Monk and former fourth overall pick Keegan Murray have been doing the rounds on social media as players Golden State fans would like the franchise to target.

Warriors never do exciting trades or add talent



We’re not getting Coby or Keegan or Monk or Deandre Ayton



We’re getting JK back lmaoo — arbacknine (@aryh21) June 30, 2025

Those hopes may quickly go up in flames though if reports of a Pistons-Kings trade is finalized, at least in relation to Monk who could provide the sort of offensive jolt and third scoring force that the Warriors need beyond Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

Monk averaged career-highs across the board with Sacramento last season, posting 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists on 43.9% shooting from the field. The 27-year-old is set to make $18.8 million next season, theoretically putting him in a realistic price range for a Kuminga sign-and-trade.

Perhaps Golden State could turn their attention to Murray in this scenario, which might actually be better given his combination of size and off-ball shooting may be of greater need than Monk's shot-creation.

Failing that, the Warriors might be best dealing with the Pelicans who signed Kevon Looney to a two-year, $16 million contract early in free agency. Golden State fans would surely love Trey Murphy III or Herb Jones in exchange for Kuminga, though that feels more like a pipe dream than truly realistic.

The Bulls also lurk with Coby White, and to a lesser extent Nikola Vucevic as the Warriors chase a veteran stretch big. However, the most likely scenario may still be Kuminga's return and Golden State continuing their pursuit of Boston Celtics big man Al Horford.