The market just became more crowded for Warriors' biggest trade asset

As free agency opens in the NBA tonight, the Golden State Warriors' biggest question mark lies in the restricted free agency of young forward Jonathan Kuminga, who has yet to negotiate a contract extension with the franchise.

However, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, a number of new suitors have emerged for the forward's services, any number of whom could provide the Warriors with an excellent package in return.

Therefore, while the team has expressed their desire to retain Kuminga, the path to a long-term deal remains complicated, and a crowded market is great news for a team looking to maximize their roster this offseason.

Jonathan Kuminga's new suitors provide great news for the Warriors

Kuminga, who averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season for Golden State, is expected to command a contract in the range of of four years, $120 million. While the Warriors could likely afford this figure in an effort to retain their former seventh overall pick, friction concerning Kuminga's fit could force a trade.

As reported by the Stein Line, Kuminga's suitors now include the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.

Both the Heat and Bulls have been long-rumored to be interested in Kuminga. Both teams have excess cap space and a need for a dynamic scoring forward, and both teams would have room for Kuminga in their starting lineups.

While the Warriors could likely command young guard Coby White in return Kuminga, the package the Heat could provide is questionable and would likely center around the return of Andrew Wiggins.

The Pelicans and Kings, however, have emerged as relatively new suitors for Kuminga. Similar to Miami and Chicago, both teams have flexibility regarding their minutes and could benefit from allowing Kuminga the opportunity to develop in their system.

While it would be difficult to pull of financially, finding a way to receive either Domantas Sabonis or Zach Lavine from Sacramento would be ideal, although it would take a larger deal likely including a player like Buddy Hield or Moses Moody.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, are in an interesting spot as a franchise and appear ready to re-tool their roster entirely. Therefore, a Kuminga trade in which the Warriors receive either Trey Murphy III or Herb Jones is within the realm of possibility and would result in a major addition to both teams' rosters.

Therefore, while a deal involving Kuminga does not appear to be imminent at this time, rumors surrounding his market bode well for Golden State.