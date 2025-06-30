Warriors ideal free agent pursuit could be made impossible by stiff competition

As the Golden State Warriors enter the offseason, one of their stated needs lies in finding a playmaking, defensively-capable wing either through a trade or through the free agent market.

With the recent extensions to Naz Reid and Julius Randle, the Minnesota Timberwolves will likely need to move on from ideal solution Nickeil Alexander-Walker, but stiff competition has already presented itself for the young wing.

In a limited free agent market, the Warriors already have their work cut out for them to try to acquire a player who can make a difference on their roster, but acquiring Alexander-Walker could be their toughest challenge of the offseason.

The Warriors might need to look elsewhere for a defensive solution

Alexander-Walker, who averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists last season with Minnesota, will likely be the odd man out on the Timberwolves' cap sheet given the massive extensions given to both Reid and Randle in recent days.

Alexander-Walker is expected to earn or exceed the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, which sits at a $14.1 million annual value for the upcoming season.

While such a signing would already be a strain on Golden State's cap space, the likely departures of Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney, as well as any trades that remain this offseason, could give the team enough flexibility to make a major signing.

However, the Warriors are not alone in this pursuit. As reported by Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, numerous teams, including the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors, are all expected to be suitors of the young wing.

The Pistons especially present a challenge in the market for Alexander-Walker. Given the fact that they are expected to move on from free agent Dennis Schroder and that sharpshooter Malik Beasley's contract situation has become complicated as a result of federal allegations against him, the Pistons will likely have extensive cap space with which to pursue Alexander-Walker.

Moreover, the Houston Rockets, who recently landed superstar Kevin Durant in a blockbuster deal prior to the NBA Draft, are expected to pursue a player around the mid-level exception.

While this could also be Dorian Finney-Smith, who opted out of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, Alexander-Walker fits this mold, and Houston's roster construction, perfectly.

Therefore, while the Warriors have a stark need this offseason to build around their veteran trio, a limited market could prevent them from even being serious contenders for their ideal free agent.