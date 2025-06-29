Warriors gifted perfect free agency target after surprise contract decision

The Golden State Warriors hopes of adding two-way players may have just received a boost in the lead up to free agency, with a somewhat surprising contract decision made by a veteran forward they've held interest in during the past.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania on Saturday, L.A. Clippers forward Nic Batum has opted out of his $4.9 million player option for next season to become an unrestricted free agent.

Charania also reports that Batum and the Clippers have mutual interest in agreeing to a new deal, but it's still viewed by many as a shock move given the thought (at least previously so) that the Frenchman wouldn't be getting more than that player option.

The Warriors have had past interest in Nic Batum

Batum's decision leaves the door ajar for the Warriors to pounce on a player they've had notable free agency interest in over recent years. Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported in 2021 that Batum and Golden State had mutual interest in a free agency signing, only for him to return to the Clippers in what may have been a regrettable move considering the Warriors would go onto win the NBA championship in 2022.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported last offseason that Golden State were interested in Batum once more, only for him to head back to L.A. again after finishing the previous season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Could it be third time lucky for the Warriors now Batum has opted out? His stature as a savvy 3-and-D forward would certainly remain appealing, having averaged 17.5 minutes per game with the Clippers this past season where he shot a career-high 43.3% from 3-point range.

Batum will be turning 37 in December and his playing time last season was at a career-low, yet he's a trusted veteran who would undoubtedly garner the faith of Steve Kerr and the Golden State core of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

There's also the fact that Batum is a proven playoff performer. His minutes went up to 24.6 per game in the Clippers' seven-game first-round series loss to the Denver Nuggets, with Batum averaging 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 blocks while shooting 39.4% from 3-point range.

His minutes also rose from 25.9 to 28.3 during Phialdelphia's 2024 postseason, averaging 6.3 points and 5.8 rebounds on 40.9% shooting from beyond the arc. It's this combination of shooting and defensive versatility at 6'8" that would make Batum viable in a multitude of Warrior lineups, perhaps in a similar manner to Otto Porter Jr. in the 2021-22 title year.

Batum recently credited the Warriors for giving him five more years in the league thanks to their small-ball style, so it's not unimaginable to consider him having interest if the franchise was to reach out again.