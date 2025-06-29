As the Golden State Warriors pursue their stated need of a playmaking wing this offseason, there are a few options, either through free agency or the trade market, that could fill out their roster.

However, there is perhaps none better than Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who, following Julius Randle's mammoth extension, could become the odd man out in Minnesota sooner rather than later.

As the Timberwolves have retained free agent Julius Randle, whom they acquired in the Karl-Anthony Towns deal last offseason, their books will be restricted, and the Warriors may be able to take advantage of this fact.

Minnesota's major extensions could make an ideal target available for Warriors

Within the past week, Minnesota has also re-signed free agent big man Naz Reid to a major five-year, $125 million contract extension, taking one of the most intriguing pieces off the market before the offseason even has truly gotten going.

Now, as they turn toward the extension of Julius Randle, who was an integral if inconsistent piece in their success last season, their roster will only get more expensive.

With Randle signing a three-year, $100, the Timberwolves will owe a roughly combined $135 million to their core of Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Randle and Reid.

On the one hand, this roster found mild success this season, surpassing the Warriors in the second round of the playoffs, but they also showed their defensive limitations as the Oklahoma City Thunder blew by them on their way to an NBA Championship.

Therefore, for better or for worse, Alexander-Walker is likely to become available now that Randle has been extended.

The defensive wing, who averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 25.3 minutes per game last season, could be the perfect free agent target for Golden State.

Although Moses Moody, who plays a similar role to Alexander-Walker, blossomed last year, his inconsistent shooting in the playoffs could leave the team with doubts regarding his long-term viability.

If Moody were to be moved in a larger deal, perhaps for a big man or as an extra piece in a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade, the Warriors could turn toward a pursuit of Alexander-Walker to fill that same role.

Alexander-Walker, throughout his career, has been a more consistent perimeter shooter, shooting at least 38% from beyond the arc in four of his last five seasons, and he could be a financially feasible add for this Golden State team.