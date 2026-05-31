Klay Thompson facing another harsh reality after latest trade rumors

Klay Thompson has had to come to terms with a number of pivotal career turning points in recent seasons. From being moved to the bench by Steve Kerr and ultimately leaving the Golden State Warriors, to becoming a full time reserve with the Dallas Mavericks this season.

Now Thompson faces a harsh reality when it comes to his trade value this summer, with the Mavericks potentially moving on from the veteran sharpshooter for a price that hardly reflects his future Hall of Fame status.

Klay Thompson faces harsh reality when it comes to his trade value

The 36-year-old only has one year left on the three-year deal he signed to depart the Warriors, but its $17.5 million value means the market for Thompson may not be as robust as what he, or the Mavericks for that matter, would ideally like.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports on Friday, Dallas may be looking to simply get any sort of younger player that fits their new Cooper Flagg timeline, or failing that a few second-round picks to move on from Thompson after two seasons with the franchise.

"Thompson does not fit Dallas’s timeline, and if the Mavs can get anything–youth, a few second-rounders–for him, they will. He’s still a 38% 3-point shooter," Deveney wrote.

This is just the reality for most players at this point in their career, particularly one whose suffered a pair of devastating leg injuries like Thompson has. Only the all-time greats can hold significant value late into their thirties. Take Thompson's former Splash Brother, Stephen Curry, for example, who would still command multiple first-round picks (if he was ever dealt) despite now being 38-years-old.

Still, it's tough reflection for someone who was once one of the best two-way players in the league, who was a 5x All-Star and won four NBA championships. This is someone who, as he was emerging in the league, was nearly traded for Kevin Love after the 6'10" big man earned MVP votes the prior season.

Klay Thompson may find a third team this summer

There's been no real teams linked to Thompson heading into the offseason, aside from the inevitable proposals of a reunion with Golden State. It's going to be interesting to see whether a team really comes for Thompson, and particularly in a way that doesn't ask the Mavericks to take back a bad, longer term contract.

Thompson had a career-worst season across the board, but the complete trajectory shift of the Mavericks hardly helped matters, and is completely unfair to the former Warrior given what they initially promised in the 2024 offseason.

After averaging 11.7 points and shooting 38.3% from 3-point range on nearly eight attempts, Thompson could still hold value on a contending, veteran team in need of high-volume and high-level shooting.