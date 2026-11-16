Klay Thompson is making Warriors regret missed reunion opportunity

After a rough start to the season, the Miami Heat have turned things around and former Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is playing a crucial role in the team's 7-2 record over the last nine games.

Thompson became a free agent during the offseason after a buyout with the Dallas Mavericks, and appeared open to a reunion in the Bay based on his own comments. That ultimately didn't come to fruition in a non-move that the Warriors may now be starting to regret.

Klay Thompson is making Warrior regret missed reunion opportunity

After just 39 points across his first five games with the Heat, and with his rotation spot under some threat, Thompson has responded emphatically over his last seven games. The veteran sharpshooter has averaged 20.7 points and nearly three assists across this period, shooting 50% from the floor and 46.8% from three-point range.

Miami have also outscored opponents by 51 points over Thompson's 193 minutes during this period, ranking him second on the team behind two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Thompson's defense has also been notable, recording eight blocks over the last seven games which again ranks only behind Antetokounmpo among Heat players.

There's been times over the past couple years where the 36-year-old has looked done as a valuable rotation player on a good team, yet he's starting to erase that notion on a Heat team that's up to fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Would Thompson have been helpful back on a Golden State team that still relies heavily on the three-point shot, having ranked seventh in attempts so far this season? The answer to that is surely yes, particularly as the Warriors face a raft of injury issues.

Warriors may lack three-point shooting over coming weeks

With Stephen Curry joining Moses Moody on the sidelines after Wednesday's torn oblique injury against the Houston Rockets, Golden State are suddenly left with a lack of three-point shooting -- or at least high level shooters that can knock down 40+% from deep.

After three-straight seasons just below 40%, Thompson has shrugged off his cold start to be up to 42.1%. He also ranks third in three-pointers made behind Luka Doncic and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, having played two less games than the Atlanta Hawks guard.

The Warriors ultimately couldn't have offered the same contract Miami gave Thompson, but not pursuing a reunion further with the four-time champion leaves the franchise more vulnerable over the next month.