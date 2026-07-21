Golden State Warriors legend Klay Thompson gave nostalgic fans something to dream of recently with his offhand comment to a someone who said he missed him on the team. “Never say never,” was Thompson’s reply.

While Thompson is still a member of the Dallas Mavericks, it would not shock anyone if he was let go soon because Dallas is clearly in a state of rebuilding and would be better off developing their young core.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are currently in a state of limbo in the LeBron James sweepstakes. If the 41-year-old does sign with Golden State, it would at least give the team a jolt of energy even if it probably wouldn’t result in the team being a legitimate contender.

Klay Thompson would make sense with this version of the Warriors

But all the Thompson buzz may reveal what Golden State’s backup plan will be if James decides to go to the Cleveland Cavaliers or another team: just bring Klay into the fold and have a nostalgic trip down memory lane next season.

There are certainly worse versions of the 2026-27 Warriors to imagine than a team that just went all-in on nostalgia by bringing Klay back into the fold, brought back Gary Payton II, and maybe Seth Curry too for some family ties.

The Warriors already seem content to basically just run it back with last year’s team if they don't get LeBron. If they’re going to do that and inevitably be a Play-In team, they should have Thompson be part of it.

Head coach Steve Kerr decided to come back, Draymond Green will be signed to a new deal soon, and adding Klay would just complete the nostalgia puzzle. Kerr has already been open about how he’s content to just sort of wind this dynasty down rather than try to desperately chase another title. If that’s the goal, Thompson would fit right in with this veteran team.

He’s a massive part of the dynasty and will have a statue built alongside Stephen Curry and Green someday, making even the most cynical Warriors fans feel good if the legendary trio were to reunite.

It’s never felt right to see Thompson in a Mavericks uniform and even though there are certainly still some hurt feelings about how things ended between he and the Warriors, perhaps enough time has elapsed that both sides can let bygones be bygones and commit to a couple years of nostalgic basketball in which the team probably hovers around .500.

It’s a far cry from where the Warriors used to be, but if James doesn’t decide to join them then Thompson would at least provide fans that nice feel-good hit of nostalgia to make the free agency rejection hurt a little less.