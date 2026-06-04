Knicks are close to vaulting into unthinkable Warriors playoff territory

The Knicks are three consecutive wins away from doing what only the Golden State Warriors have done in NBA playoff history — winning 15 straight.

Imagine knowing back in 2017, when New York finished 12th in the East with a 31-51 record, that the Knicks, of all teams, would have a real shot at joining the Warriors in that category. They haven't lost a game since April 23, when the Hawks went up 2-1 in their first-round series, and have won 12 straight since then.

It looked like New York's streak would end against San Antonio in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, when the Spurs were up by as many as 14 points in the second half. Jalen Brunson went into Captain Clutch mode, dropping 13 in the fourth quarter, to propel the Knicks to the 105-95 win.

If they win the next three, they won't be celebrating joining the 2017 Warriors, but their first championship since 1973.

Knicks are inching closer to 2017 playoff Warriors

New York took a different path to reach 12 straight wins than Golden State did, as the Warriors won their first 15 postseason games in 2017 before dropping Game 2 of the finals to the Cavaliers. As you know, they went on to win the next three, capturing the title and coming just one win short of a perfect playoff run.

During Golden State's 15 wins, its point differential was +16.1. It's one thing to win that many games in a row in the playoffs, but to do it in that dominant a fashion? Somehow, though, New York has been even more of a force, with a +22.7-point differential, though in fewer games.

Based on how they've played, the idea that they can win Games 2-4 for their third straight sweep is believable. They've made light work of their opponents, winning the past seven games by double-digits. The Knicks were a favorite to make it out of the East, but no one predicted they'd look this good. It's been enough to make even Draymond Green apologize for doubting them.

If Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs have it their way, New York's streak will come to an end on Friday night in Game 2, which would, ironically, put the Knicks in the same category as the 1999 Spurs, who won 12 straight en route to their title over NY.

Warriors fans don't have a rooting interest in this one, though it'd be nice to see Mike Brown (who was on Steve Kerr's staff for that historic playoff run) win a title in his first season as New York's head coach. And just because, it will be interesting to see what happens to NYC if that happens, safely from the other side of the country.