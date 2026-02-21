Kristaps Porzingis forces the Warriors to recognize a brutal Jonathan Kuminga truth

The Golden State Warriors finally have the center they have sought after in Kristaps Porzingis.

Of course, the health concerns remain a major sticking point. Porzingis has played in more than 70 games just once in his career, and his ongoing battle with chronic illness will continue to threaten his availability moving forward.

But in his debut in a Warriors uniform, Porzingis flashed exactly what he can bring to the team. In just 17 minutes on the court, he posted 12 points, one rebound, and one assist. He knocked down two of his five shots from 3-point range, and even his mere presence served as a deterrent at the rim for the Boston Celtics.

If he can remain healthy for the remainder of the season, it's quite possible he proves his fit well enough to be brought back on a cheaper contract this offseason.

Golden State, moreover, was finally able to move on from Kuminga's contract in the trade. The relationship had deteriorated well past the point of being salvageable.

But the painful reality is that Porzingis is exactly the type of player that would have unlocked Kuminga's skill-set in the first place.

If the Warriors had made this move earlier, perhaps Kuminga would have become the exact player they needed

The Warriors have long needed another impactful scorer in the frontcourt. The front office long held out hope that Kuminga would be that piece.

When he was available and his game was clicking, he was more than impactful. In the 45 games in his career in which he has played between 30 and 39 minutes, he's averaged 20.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 53.7% from the field.

The problems with his willingness to rebound and defend were always present. But what truly limited his opportunites were the presences of Draymond Green and, later, Jimmy Butler. With two non-shooters in the starting lineup and no floor-spacing center on the roster, Kuminga's minutes just weren't viable.

It remains to be seen if he'll find his footing with the Atlanta Hawks. He has yet to play for his new team as he continues to rehab a bone bruise in his knee.

But things with Kuminga have always been theoretical, so it feels proper to speak theoretically here.

Imagine what Kuminga could have done alongside Porzingis, whose rim-protecting and perimeter shooting abilities would have made his minutes more than viable.

It's not a novel question being posed here. In fact, it's been the defining one of Kuminga's career.

But it's hard not to think about what kind of offensive weapon Kuminga could have been, slashing to the rim displaying his full creative offensive package, with a floor-spacing center to mitigate his shooting concerns. It's a truth the Warriors must have recognized by now, but Porzingis's continued emergence in Golden State could highlight it yet again.