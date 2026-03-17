Kristaps Porzingis is sending a message the Warriors can't afford to ignore

The Golden State Warriors finally won a game. After five straight losses, they came up with a wire-to-wire win over the tanking Washington Wizards. It's not the most exciting accomplishment in the world, but it's a step in the right direction as Golden State attempts to climb back into the top half of the Play-In Tournament.

More importantly, however, Kristaps Porzingis had his best game in a Warriors uniform, going for 30 points, five rebounds, and four assists in almost 26 minutes on the court. He shot 8-of-13 from the field on the night.

I've said it, and I'll say it again. The Warriors' acquisition of Porzingis was an upside bet. While it unfortunately represented just how far Jonathan Kuminga's trade value had fallen, it could still prove to be worth it if Porzingis becomes the solution at center for the Warriors.

Over this past handful of games, Porzingis has done more than that. Now, Golden State has a clear mission this offseason.

Bring Porzingis back.

Kristaps Porzingis must be the Warriors' prime free agent target this offseason

Even prior to Porzingis's breakout performance against Washington, Grant Hughes at Bleacher Report listed him as the Warriors' most important offseason target in his 30-team round-up in anticipation of this offseason.

"As long as the Golden State Warriors employ Draymond Green, they're going to need a center who can shoot... The Warriors still absolutely have to keep [Porzingis]. His deal expires after this season, and in addition to him being a theoretically perfect fit next to Green, the Dubs have to retain Porzingis so they don't walk away from the Kuminga saga with nothing to show for it."- Grant Hughes

Hughes makes a compelling case. If Draymond Green remains with the team this offseason, the Warriors certainly need a floor-spacing center to make his minutes viable. Even if Green ultimately departs, putting someone with Porzingis' skill-set alongside Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler is almost too tantalizing to pass up.

Of course there are concerns with Porzingis' health. But the Warriors' coaching staff has expressed their faith in their ability to keep him healthy. The only question, therefore, is production. Porzingis has begun to answer that question as well. Over his last three games, he's averaging 22.3 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.

While he could generate some interest from rival team this offseason, it's likely that his health concerns will keep his next contract at a reasonable price for Golden State. It could still create issues with their attempt to re-sign De'Anthony Melton.

But Porzingis is an undeniably perfect fit for what the Warriors need. If he's able to maintain this level of production over the remainder of the season, Golden State could have no choice but to bring him back.