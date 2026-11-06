Kristaps Porzingis’ latest statement should earn him respect from Warriors fans

Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis has officially announced that he's stepping away from basketball, with the 31-year-old prioritizing his health after a career battling injury and more recently illness issues.

Porzingis' latest statement on Friday should earn him nothing but love and respect from Warrior fans, particularly given the former All-Star is happy to work with the franchise on an amicable solution for all parties involved.

Kristaps Porzingis' statement should earn him respect from Warrior fans

Golden State have ceased payments to Porzingis given his absence from the team, but there appears no bad blood as the front office explores trade options that will then lead to a buyout with the team that acquires the 7'3" big man.

Porzingis' statement also mentions the eagerness he had to run it back with the Warriors after being acquired at February's mid-season trade deadline, only for his body to let him down as he ramped up for a return to action.

The disappointment may only be more palpable given Golden State are in the midst of an impressive six-game winning streak, having rocketed their way back into the playoff frame after things looked bleak following an 0-3 start.

Fans can be disappointed and frustrated with the Porzingis situation, but health must always come first and there should be significant sympathy for the fact a professional athlete can no longer compete and play the game he loves.

There should also be respect in the fact Porzingis is working with the Warriors to finalize his departure from the game. The Latvian is reportedly willing to take a buyout that may only pay him $3-4 million according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, but Golden State still want to use his $20 million salary in a trade to upgrade their roster.

Warriors now have full clarity on Kristaps Porzingis situation

The fact Porzingis has been fully absent from the team, and has now officially announced his exit from the game, may have actually worked in the Warriors favor. The team has been able to forge ahead and build chemistry with the group they've got, rather than have a cloud hanging over them on when Porzingis would return and how much he might be able to play.

There's also clarity for the front office. They now effectively have a $20 million trade exception to go and land a rival player to boost an already surging team, while still possessing essentially all their draft capital to include for a significant upgrade.

Rival teams know they're not acquiring Porzingis per se, but rather a contract that can immediately come off the books and potentially save them upwards of $15 million depending on if they're getting off a player on a multi-year deal in the trade.

Porzingis played in 17 of Golden State's final 22 games last season, including two Play-In appearances. He averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks after being acquired from the Atlanta Hawks in a trade that sent out Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield.