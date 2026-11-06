Warriors’ Kristaps Porzingis trade just got easier after latest buyout rumors

Finding a trade partner willing to acquire Kristaps Porzingis may be easier than first envisioned for the Golden State Warrior after rumors of just how much the veteran center is willing to give up in a buyout.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints on Thursday, Porzingis' could be willing to accept a buyout as low as $3-4 million, giving rival teams an easy avenue to shedding over $15 million from their books if a trade can be struck.

Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis trade gets easier with latest buyout rumors

It's not overly surprising that Porzingis would be willing to take such a buyout. After all, he's not preparing to play in the league again, and Golden State have already taken the step to stop paying Porzingis as his absence from the team continues. A buyout would just be one more minor payday for the former All-Star before heading into retirement.

The whole situation has certainly raised eyebrows though. The Warriors practically have a $20 million trade exception thanks to this Porzingis drama, leaving some to wonder whether it's a loophole -- whether accidental or deliberate -- that's worth addressing for the league moving forward.

Was this all contrived when Porzingis signed his two-year, $40 million extension prior to free agency? Golden State ensured only $3 million of the second year was guaranteed, and that he remained trade-eligible from the moment it was signed.

Either way, it's a far better situation for Golden State than if Porzingis was adamant on getting paid and had no interest in a buyout. As much as the Warriors would prefer the 31-year-old to be around the team and ideally playing, the fact Porzingis seemingly has no issue with not getting paid is a crucial benefit.

Warriors could trade Kristaps Porzingis in next month

Siegel expects a trade to happen before December 15, leaving Golden State the flexibility to re-aggregate the player/s they acquire in another deal before the mid-season trade deadline. They did just that two years ago when they landed Dennis Schroder on December 15, before moving the veteran guard as part of the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade in February.

Perhaps we see a similar scenario this time around where the Warriors acquire a helpful piece in the short-term, but one they can also include in another trade if something bigger and better comes up closer to the deadline.

The Warriors reportedly have interest in Chicago Bulls big man Jalen Smith who fits the bill as an immediate contributor, yet an expiring contract that could be moved again if need be.