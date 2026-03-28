Kristaps Porzingis puts the NBA on notice after latest inspiring Warriors performance

The Golden State Warriors are stuck at a rather depressing point in their season. The torn patellar tendon that Moses Moody suffered on March 23 against the Dallas Mavericks was just the latest in a long string of devastating injuries that have derailed their season.

At this point, it remains in question whether it's even worth bringing Stephen Curry back from injury to compete in the Play-In Tournament. The fact that that's even a valid consideration indicates exactly where Golden State is at as the regular season comes to a close.

But the past week hasn't been replete of positive developments. Kristaps Porzingis appears to be fully healthy. Over his last set of games, his offensive performances have been inspiring. As the Warriors consider re-signing Porzingis this offseason and attempt to plan out their roster for 2026-27, this stretch of play couldn't have come at a better time.

But Porzingis put the league on notice in his post-game appearance at the press conference on Friday night, stating that his jumper does not yet feel quite right. If this is what it looks like when Porzingis isn't fully clicking, what can the Warriors be when they get back to full strength?

“Honestly, it’s not feeling good… You’re gonna see once I get it right, right. There’s gonna be a difference for sure.”



Porzingis on how his jumper is feeling after making five threes tonight, finished with 28 points 👀 pic.twitter.com/MKOkwEReJD — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 28, 2026

Kristaps Porzingis still needs time to acclimate, and that's a scary thought for the rest of the league if the Warriors bring him back

At this point, contention for Golden State is a far-away thought. Both Jimmy Butler and Moody will miss a large portion of next season with their respective injuries. In the meantime, the Warriors must figure out how they want to construct their roster so that they can truly contend with those pieces back.

The Warriors have already gotten the full Porzingis experience. Following his acquisition, he played just 17 minutes before being sidelined for the next six games due to illness. Since his return, however, he's been excellent, averaging 17.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while knocking down 42.5% of his field goals over his past nine games.

He had another strong performance on Friday night against the Washington Wizards, posting 28 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the floor.

When he's healthy, he's the exact center the Warriors need. His floor-spacing and rim-protecting skill-set grants them the type of player they've sought out over the past few seasons.

Even though Porzingis seems eager to re-sign with Golden State, this is of course all hypothetical. But if this is what Porzingis can do even when he's not fully ramped up, imagine the havoc he can wreak when both he and the Warriors inevitably get to full strength.