Kristaps Porzingis rumors push young Warriors center toward exit

The increasing likelihood of Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford returning to the Golden State Warriors could push young big man Quinten Post towards an exit from the franchise after only two seasons.

Recent reports suggest the Warriors and Porzingis are closing in a contract extension after he was acquired at February's mid-season deadline, while Horford remains around the team as recently as Thursday despite the potential of opting out of his $6 million player option and departing in free agency.

Quinten Post could be being pushed towards his Warriors exit

While the Warriors will almost certainly need a third and potentially even fourth center on their roster to account for the health, injury and management concerns that come with Porzingis and Horford, it seems unlikely that the front office would go down the Post path if the former Boston Celtics duo do indeed return for another year in the Bay Area.

It would make far more sense for Golden State to sign Charles Bassey in this scenario, or anther more traditional interior center who can complement Porzingis and Horford. In contrast, Post holds a similar skillset and practically wouldn't see the floor when the veteran pair are both available.

Post could still see significant minutes due to Porzingis and Horford's health concerns, but the Warriors would be better served with their third center being a point-of-difference who could actually be part of the rotation more consistently.

Bassey was a breathe of fresh air in that regard despite playing in just five games to finish the regular season, and he could be a legitimate option on a minimum contract if there's not a better alternative available on the market in free agency.

Quinten Post should already be exploring his next move

Based on the recent intel on Porzingis and Horford, Post and his camp shouldn't be relying on Golden State offering him a contract as a restricted free agent despite what was an impressive rookie campaign just one season ago.

Post and his camp should be exploring his next move, albeit the Warriors technically still have some leverage given he's restricted and they could just match any rival contract to bring him back. That seems unlikely though, particularly if the 26-year-old was to surprisingly garner more than a minimum contract from a rival team.

As much as Post's time with Golden State may be coming to an end, this shouldn't be the end of his NBA career. Teams should absolutely be buying into his 3-point shooting and the improved interior defense we saw earlier this past season, leaving the potential of the Warriors regretting giving him up if that's ultimately what happens.