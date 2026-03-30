Kristaps Porzingis is validating Warriors' faith at the ideal time

It didn't take long for Golden State Warriors fans to wonder if the Kristaps Porziņġis trade was the right move, not just because Jonathan Kuminga got off to a hot streak in Atlanta, but because of his availability. He played in one game after the All-Star break before missing two weeks due to his nagging health issues. Since then, though, a flip has switched, one that greatly benefits the organization.

As Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported on Sunday, Porziņġis speaking highly of the Warriors' medical staff only re-affirms the belief that he'll stick around (subscription required):

"Newly acquired Kristaps Porziņģis' profuse praise for vice president of player health Rick Celebrini — 'Rick is the GOAT, man,' Porziņģis said this week — has only increased expectations that Golden State will ultimately re-sign the free agent-to-be acquired from Atlanta on Deadline Day in a trade headlined by Jonathan Kuminga."

Warriors want to re-sign Kristaps Porzingis this summer

We already knew that Golden State wanted to keep the center around past this season, but he'll be an unrestricted free agent, so that decision isn't solely up to the organization. It's a plus that Porziņġis is clicking with the medical staff, specifically Celebrini, as he has dealt with numerous injuries over the past few seasons.

What KP wants is to stay on the floor, and he has played in six of the Warriors' last seven games (including four straight), a welcome development after how his time with the team started last month.

In the 10 of 15 games that Porziņġis has played this month, he's averaging 18.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game on 44.1/37/82 shooting splits. He scored at least 20 points in five of those contests, including in Sunday's loss to Denver, where he shot a perfect 5-of-5 from three for 23 points.

Warriors still need to be cautious with Porzingis

Although everything is going well for Porziņġis, and he's proving why the Warriors traded for him, the reality is that his status could change at any given moment. We saw it earlier this season when he was in Atlanta, and with Golden State after the trade. Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) is no joke. His health is what's most important.

Still, it's hard not to feel more optimistic after watching him play over the past few weeks. He looks like the player the Warriors traded for. If things continue to trend the way that they are, it'd be hard to envision any other scenario where he doesn't re-sign with Golden State and stay in the Bay.

Porziņġis has suited up for three different teams around the country over the past year, and given what he's said about the Warriors' organization, it truly seems like he's where he wants to be.